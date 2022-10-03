Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ after Hurricane Fiona

Read full article on original website
Related
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
WISH-TV
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search, seizure of documents
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to...
Advocates tell top Canadian court US is not safe for asylum-seekers
Lawyers advocating for refugee safety argued before the Canadian Supreme Court on Thursday that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum-seekers, challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The 2004 treaty allows the neighboring countries to share responsibility for migrants seeking asylum, obligating refugees to remain in whichever of...
Comments / 0