Queen Creek police search for elderly man with dementia

Queen Creek Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Emidio Espericueta-Gurrola, a 77-year-old man with dementia.

He was last seen at around 3 a.m., Sept. 28 near Queen Creek and Meridian roads.

Espericueta-Gurrola is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with short white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a mustard-yellow hat, a cream plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans

QCPD is asking anyone with any information to call 911 or the Queen Creek Police Department at 480-358-3500.