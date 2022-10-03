ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Nabbed After Hours-Long Standoff In Albany

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
An 18-year-old man was shot to death on Hamilton Street in Albany Friday, Sept. 30.

The suspect accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the region is behind bars following an hours-long standoff with police.

Albany Police were called at around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with reports of a shooting at a home on Hamilton Street near Quail Street.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old William Sanders lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, department spokesperson Steve Smith said. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were then informed that the suspect had barricaded himself in a nearby home, prompting officers to set up a perimeter around the home.

Pictures on social media showed several officers aiming long guns at the home as police yelled orders for the suspect to surrender.

After nearly three hours, members of the department’s Emergency Services Team obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they found the suspect hiding in a basement, according to police.

The officers then used “chemical munitions” in order to apprehend him, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said in a statement. Officers also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Brian Moses, of Albany.

He was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

A judge ordered him held at the Albany County jail.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between Moses and Sanders or say what led up to the shooting.

“(Friday’s) operation is a prime example of why the responsible use of chemical munitions should be authorized under very narrow circumstances,” Chief Hawkins said.

“In this case, the subject viciously murdered another person and then barricaded himself inside of a home. The officers had limitations available.”

