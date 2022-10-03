Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Oliver Gilland
Oliver Robert Gilland, 73, of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on May 20, 1949 in Westbury, NY to Robert and Mazie (Sauls) Gilland. The loving husband and father enjoyed golf and sports in general, specifically...
advantagenews.com
William Jones
William Charles Jones, 55, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 18, 1966 in St. Louis, MO to Gary Jones and Ruby (Edwards) Smith. William enjoyed motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending...
advantagenews.com
Daniel Wallace
Daniel Ross Wallace, 86, died at 3:25 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on July 17, 1936 in Alton, Illinois. Daniel was the son of the late Ross and Margaret (Carr) Wallace, and grew up on the family farm along with his two brothers. Daniel...
advantagenews.com
Michael Pruitt
He was born on August 6, 1961, in Louisiana, MO, the son of Jesse and Watona (Betz) Pruitt, Sr. Mike was currently employed by Unique Smoke Shop of Cottage Hills. And had also worked in the past for Genco, G&M scrap Metals and while residing in Michigan he was employed by Residential Construction Co. Mike had also volunteered much of his time in the past with the Community Hope Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Mary Burch
Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
advantagenews.com
William Hansen Jr.
William “Bobo” George Hansen Jr. 75, died at his home peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born December 28, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of William George Hansen and Thelma (Jackson) Hansen Tedrick. Mr. Hansen retired as a steel worker for Laclede Steel. On October 8, 1974 he married the former Charlotte Arlene Bridgeman. She preceded him in death. Surviving are four daughters, Diana Hansen, Susan Fransen, Kathy McPike, and April Fry, one son from a previous marriage, William G. Hansen III (Barbara), grandchildren, Cara Fransen Yinger, Patrick McPike, Sarah McPike Tian, Jacob Fry, Ryan Fry, Alexis Bohnenstiehl, Natalie Martin, Holly Hansen, Thomas and Tara Hansen, great grandchildren, Justin Yinger, Joshua Yinger, Evan Bellovich, Cian Fry, Finley McPike, and McKenna Hansen. Also surviving is a sister, Carol J. Hand of Middlesex, NJ, a niece, Janet Hand-Morrison, and two nephews, John and Thomas Hand. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and his brother-in-law, Clifford Hand Jr. Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Alton Alderwoman hosts sock drive
An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over $3,500 worth of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.
advantagenews.com
Late night art and shopping in Alton
A late-night art and shopping experience returns for a second season tonight (Friday) at 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays will be held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites.
RELATED PEOPLE
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
advantagenews.com
Caution when shopping for playoff tickets
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into the playoffs, with Game 1 in St. Louis on Friday. As stars like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement, tickets may be hard to come by. The Better Business Bureau warns fans looking for tickets need to be alert to scammers that could be selling bogus items.
advantagenews.com
Collinsville killer gets 40 years
A Tilden man is headed to prison for four decades, after pleading guilty to an April 2020 Collinsville murder. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says 22-year-old Caleb Smith shot 23-year-old Devin Judd of Lenzburg. He says the two men knew each other, and the crime was committed during a robbery attempt.
advantagenews.com
5A's to host appraisal event
The Alton Area Animal Aid Association will be hosting an appraisal event later this month. "What's It Worth" is a fundraiser for the organization and will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. You can have anything you own verbally appraised by a professional from Link Auction Galleries of St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Bud Summers Tribute Concert
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle from the Upper Alton Association joins the show to preview the upcoming annual concert in honor of the popular late musician.
advantagenews.com
Madison County State’s Attorney and Sheriff sues state over SAFE-T Act
Like other states attorneys around Illinois, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed suit against the state in an effort to delay or halt the implementation of the SAFE-T Act. The controversial law is slated to go into effect January 1, and 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have spoken out against it, with many filing similar lawsuits.
advantagenews.com
Alton Historic House Tour is virtual this year
The 50th annual Alton Fall Historic House Tour is pivoting this year, as there are still some pandemic concerns. For the past two years there has been no in-home access. Instead, the Alton Area Landmarks Association has done a drive-by house tour. But Association President Terry Sharp tells The Big...
advantagenews.com
St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest 2022
Your browser does not support the audio element. Carolyn and Josh from the Oktoberfest committee share details about the weekend plans at St. Mary's church in Alton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Wood River apartment fire
A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond. Fire...
advantagenews.com
Third Madison County tax installment due Friday
October 7 is Friday and that means if you live in Madison County, the third installment for paying your property tax bill is due. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day on Friday. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
advantagenews.com
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
advantagenews.com
Two dead in Hamel-area crash
A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
Comments / 0