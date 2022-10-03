ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff announced for SU/NC State

By Dave Longley
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After enjoying a much-needed week off, the undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will take on the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, October 15.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

SU football ranked in AP Top 25 for first time since 2019

This is where you can find the ACC Network in the Syracuse area:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD)
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

Cuse is currently ranked number 22 with a 5-0 record, 2-0 ACC and NC state is 4-1, 0-1 ACC.

Syracuse Athletics says this game is the first between two ranked teams to take place in Syracuse since 2001.

This game is one of just three remaining games in the JMA Wireless Dome this season.

Fans don’t want to miss catching the Orange off to one of its best starts in program history.

