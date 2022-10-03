Read full article on original website
Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden
Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
Redding Home for Sale: 48 Old Stagecoach Road, Expanded Country Cape
Amazing value! Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers a brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a designer subway tile backsplash.
New Milford Parks and Recreation Scarecrow Contest
New Milford Parks and Recreation invites you to participate in their Scarecrow Contest which will take place on The Town Green!. All scarecrows must be up by October 21. The community is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow from October 24 through October 28. The winner will be announced on Halloween!
City of Norwalk Holds Recreation and Parks Master Plan Workshops
The City of Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department invites you to participate in the City’s Recreation and Parks Master Plan. Register at the project’s website Norwalk Parks Plan to participate in one of two upcoming long-term visioning workshops. There are two upcoming workshops. The first is Oct. 13,...
7th Annual Live Life To The Max Book Drive in Front of Books on the Common on October 15
The 7th Annual Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation Live Life to the Max Book Drive will take place during Fall in Love with Ridgefield weekend on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00AM - 3:00PM in front of Books on the Common. Consider donating a new children's book at Books on the Common...
Shop J.McLaughlin on Oct. 14 and Support Ridgefield A Better Chance
J.McLaughlin, a retail clothing store on Main Street in Ridgefield, with the Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) Board of Directors is hosting an in-store event with 15% of sales going to support RABC. J. McLaughlin offers classic fashions for men & women, including accessories. Please stop by anytime from 12...
City of Danbury Fall Leaf Pick-Up Program Begins on October 31
Mayor Dean Esposito Announces Fall Leaf Pick-Up Program. As a courtesy to our residents to help with their yard clean-up needs, and to dispose of their leaves free of charge, the City of Danbury runs a Fall Leaf Pick-Up program for six weeks. This year, the program begins on Monday, October 31, 2022 and will run through Friday, December 9, 2022.
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
Ridgefield Passes Native Plants Only Policy on Ridgefield Town Property
Ridgefield's Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved a policy that will require all new plantings on town property to be native plants. Native plants are defined as those that are indigenous to the Northeast United States. The policy recognizes the importance of native plants to our ecosystem and the negative...
Special Discounts & Programs for Homeschool Families Oct. 21 at Maritime Aquarium
NORWALK, CT – Homeschool families can take an exciting educational dive into the marine world through grade-appropriate programs and discounted admission on “Home School Day,” Friday, October 21, at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. "This focused day gives homeschool students the opportunity to participate in many of...
Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen
WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients
Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
An Autumn Dinner to Remember, RVNAhealth Thanks Community and Impact Speaker Joe Pastore
On September 24th RVNAhealth hosted its annual Autumn Dinner at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Friends, supporters, clients, and clinical staff came together to celebrate the agency’s work providing exceptional health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Guest speaker, Joseph Pastore, shared his personal experience with...
Welcome to Danbury! Several New Businesses Open in the City!
Congratulations to the following new Danbury-based businesses:. Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut. Over the next few days, the City will be highlighting each of them on its newly designed website https://www.danbury-ct.gov/. *Image courtesy City of Danbury Facebook page (see more ribbon cutting photos there)
Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
Pets in the Park in Danbury This Sunday
Pets in the Park Danbury! Sunday, October 9th from 11:00a.m to 4:00p.m at the Danbury Town Park. (across from the Danbury PAL Building). Pet owners and animal lovers are invited to for a day of shopping, demonstrations, rescues, adoptions, and more! BRING YOUR PET to the event! (Please note that all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier).
Stylish Spoon gluten-free bakery opens in Norwalk!
Yesterday, Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Common Council Member Goldstein and community members officially welcomed Stylish Spoon to Norwalk with a ribbon cutting at their grand opening event. Stylish Spoon is a gluten-free bakery located at 97 Water Street in South Norwalk. You can learn more about...
