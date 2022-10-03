Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Sniffspot app lets Reno families turn their backyard into a dog park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As prices for necessities remain high, many are looking for those called “side hustles.”. In the Reno-Sparks area, some families are using an app, which helps to do just that. Turning her 2.5 acres of land into a dog park was just the idea Amber...
KOLO TV Reno
Bring the whole family to JUSTin Hope Foundation’s 11th annual Run for Hope 5K
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Put on your running shoes and/or get up on your walking feet! Saturday, Oct. 8 is the 11th annual Run for Hope 5K Charity run/walk for JUSTin Hope Foundation!. Executive director Maricela Gutierrez Rodriguez stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to sign up for this...
KOLO TV Reno
Competing for the “Fastest Gun Alive”: The Cowboy Fast Draw is back in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From today, October 6th until October 9th, the 3C Arena in Fallon is hosting the Cowboy Fast Draw. This free event showcases around 300 cowboys competing for the title of “Fastest Gun Alive”. Cowboy Fast Draw brings the history of the old wild west....
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
KOLO TV Reno
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Jazz Orchestra presents Creative Directions in Jazz
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present Creative Directions in Jazz later this month at the Nevada Museum of Art later this month on Oct.21. The program is presented as a part of UPSTAGE: A Literary and Performing Arts Series. The concert will showcase original compositions by contemporary composers.
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack to debut new uniforms in “blackout” showdown with Colorado St.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack football team will unveil new black uniforms as the team faces Colorado State and former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell Friday night. The Pack is calling for a “blackout,” encouraging fans to wear black to the game at Mackay Stadium. The...
wnc.edu
PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop
On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
Plumas County News
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary
Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary, age 35, passed out of this life on September 22, 2022. She was born September 26, 1986, to Larry and Amy McClellan in Reno, Nevada. Joy was a vibrant, passionate woman who will long be remembered by those who knew her. She loved being a mom and called her daughter “her everything.” Joy adored animals, being out in nature, camping, gardening, painting, making jewelry, reading, and swimming.
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
KOLO TV Reno
‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
KOLO TV Reno
Smoky summers are the new normal; UNR professor studying health effects says
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire smoke has become a seasonal regularity in our area, and now experts say this is potentially reversing decades of improvement in air quality. “EPA regulations implemented to protect public health have resulted in dramatic cuts to emissions from power plants and vehicles, and increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles should result in further improvements,” said UNR School of Public Health Professor Matthew Strickland, Ph.D.
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
Comments / 0