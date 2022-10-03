ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Sniffspot app lets Reno families turn their backyard into a dog park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As prices for necessities remain high, many are looking for those called “side hustles.”. In the Reno-Sparks area, some families are using an app, which helps to do just that. Turning her 2.5 acres of land into a dog park was just the idea Amber...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Health
City
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program

Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Jazz Orchestra presents Creative Directions in Jazz

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present Creative Directions in Jazz later this month at the Nevada Museum of Art later this month on Oct.21. The program is presented as a part of UPSTAGE: A Literary and Performing Arts Series. The concert will showcase original compositions by contemporary composers.
RENO, NV
wnc.edu

PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop

On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
CARSON CITY, NV
Plumas County News

Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary

Joy Evelyn McClellan Geary, age 35, passed out of this life on September 22, 2022. She was born September 26, 1986, to Larry and Amy McClellan in Reno, Nevada. Joy was a vibrant, passionate woman who will long be remembered by those who knew her. She loved being a mom and called her daughter “her everything.” Joy adored animals, being out in nature, camping, gardening, painting, making jewelry, reading, and swimming.
QUINCY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smoky summers are the new normal; UNR professor studying health effects says

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire smoke has become a seasonal regularity in our area, and now experts say this is potentially reversing decades of improvement in air quality. “EPA regulations implemented to protect public health have resulted in dramatic cuts to emissions from power plants and vehicles, and increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles should result in further improvements,” said UNR School of Public Health Professor Matthew Strickland, Ph.D.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
SPARKS, NV

