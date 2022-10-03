ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments

From clapping back at a heckler during a recent town hall to dropping an F-bomb on live television, Beto O'Rourke has had his fair share of memorable moments during his political career Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to going viral on the campaign trail, fact that's made him one of the most recognizable faces in politics today. The 50-year-old served three terms in the House of Representatives before narrowly losing a high-profile Senate race in 2018 against Sen. Ted Cruz. Despite the loss, his popularity around the nation...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on Sept. 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
Local
Texas Elections
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Willie Nelson
People

Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve

Devan Stuart Lesley interviewed survivors like Dianna Walz, who was stuck in the water for hours and scared off snakes with a wooden board Dubbed a "500-year flood event" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and, at the time of this writing, responsible for at least 108 confirmed deaths with thousands still unaccounted for, Hurricane Ian may yet prove one of the deadliest in U.S. history. It's already Florida's worst since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, which killed over 400 people. So, when I set out from my relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Texas House#Election Local#Concert#Moody Center#Tx
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
People

Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?

Allegations have circulated implicating Oz in the cruel treatment of animals at Columbia University. PEOPLE talked to a former Columbia employee and sifted through reports to clarify his role Dr. Mehmet Oz — the TV personality turned Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate — is once again making headlines, this time for resurfaced claims that he experimented on dogs while a practicing heart surgeon at Columbia University. On Monday, Jezebel reported the allegation that Oz oversaw medical research in which dogs were abused and killed for studies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a September social media post Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight. On Thursday, The Grace and Frankie star, 84, made her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in September, taking the stage to speak at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Fonda looked typically chic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event, dressed in gray pants and a belted gray and red plaid blazer, which she teamed with a white shirt. The actress accessorized the look with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas man charged in financial aid investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man has been charged with fraud in connection to an alleged $600,000 financial aid scheme involving several Texas colleges. Authorities allege that Emmanuel Finnih, 39, over the course of five years, used personal information of over 30 alleged students to prepare, submit, sign false financial aid applications and promissory […]
TEXAS STATE
People

Authorities Show Video of Kidnapped Calif. Family Being Placed into Pickup Truck by Armed Suspect

"Please help us all come forward so my family [can] come home safe," Sukhdeep Singh, a family relative of the victims said during a press conference Wednesday Authorities showed video footage of a kidnapped California family being placed by an armed suspect into a pickup truck as the victims' relatives pleaded for help from the public during a press conference held Wednesday. Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri — as well as the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39 — "were taken...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
People

People

335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy