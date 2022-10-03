Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day

Any resident of Benton County can drop off household hazardous waste for free on Friday, Oct. 28.

That includes residents of cities in the county, including Richland, Kennewick, West Richland, Benton City and Prosser.

The fall waste collection will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds’ main parking lot off East 10th Avenue near South Oak Street.

The event is first-come, first-served and could close early if capacity is reached.

Benton County will collect household hazardous waste for free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald file

Items accepted include paint, propane tanks, cleaners, gasoline if less than 20 gallons, yard chemicals, fertilizer, motor oil and gas/oil mix, antifreeze, acid or alkaline batteries, fire extinguishers and pool chemicals.

Items not accepted include explosives, asbestos, ammunition, biohazards, times, medicines, electronics and fluorescent and compact fluorescent light bulbs and tubes.

The event is only for household waste. Business and contractor waste will not be accepted.