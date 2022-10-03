Read full article on original website
Pirate Bugs Feasting On Iowans
(Des Moines, IA) -- Local people on social media are asking about those tiny little black flies that bite... and it hurts. "We are often troubled by a tiny black and white insect that bites and causes pain that is way out of proportion to the size" Said Iowa State University Entomology Professor Donald Lewis.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
Farmers, we want to bring you lunch this harvest season
Beck's Hybrids and The Big Show want to show our appreciation for Iowa's farmers by bringing lunch to a deserving Iowa farm family during the busy harvest season. These will be tasty hot lunches from an outstanding local facility, so click the link below and nominate your favorite farmer so we can come see you in the next few weeks!
State Fire Marshal warns Nebraskans about possible scam
(Undated) -- The State Fire Marshal is warning Nebraskans about a scam they have been made aware of. The State Fire Marshal Agency says the scam involves contacting facilities under the pretense of Safety Inspections. The Agency says the scammers contacted a facility to schedule a State Fire Marshal Safety inspection but wanted the customer to pay by bit coin prior to the inspection. State Fire Marshal Deputies might contact a facility prior to an inspection to ensure access to the facility, but an inspection fee payment will never be required prior to an inspection. The Agency says additionally, payment would never be required by bit coin.
Iowa National Guard To Unveil $2 Million Indoor Training, Fitness Facility
(CAMP DODGE, Iowa) -- The Iowa National Guard will soon open a new indoor Army Combat Fitness Test and training facility at Camp Dodge. The $2 million facility features 16 turf lanes, energy saving motion sensor lights and temperature controls. A half-mile track is planned for outside the Field House.
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
Kidnapped California Family Of Four Found Dead In Orchard
A California family that was kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday (October 3) from their business was found dead in an orchard in a rural area of Merced County. A farm worker found the body of eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri near the bodies of her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh.
Governor Kim Reynolds Announces Grant for Workforce Language Barriers
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is introducing a grant opportunity to reduce language barriers in the workforce. Reynolds announced the Iowa language Learners Job Training Program today, which will help employers provide English language programs to improve communication in the workplace. The program will provide a total of $5 million in grants to approved businesses.
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona
We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sandwich shop. The website states, "We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."
Biden makes a bad joke in Puerto Rico
We'll talk about the tragic death of young Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy while they and two other deputies were serving a warrant on a woman with a long criminal history who was wanted on a felony drug charge. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the woman threatened the deputies with a pistol, later found to be a BB gun that looked like a deadly weapon. The deputies shot and wounded the woman, and one of their stray bullets killed officer Lane. The Sheriff says she's going to be charged with second degree murder even though she didn't actually kill anyone. We'll discuss whether or not she'll be convicted of murder, and what will become of the deputy who accidentally killed his partner.
Family Fight Leads To Dad Being Stabbed And Daughter Arrested
Salina, N.Y. - A 30-year-old Lyncourt woman is under arrest, accused of stabbing her father during a domestic dispute last night at a home on Marsden Road in Salina. Investigators say that Paris Gardner was drunk and arguing with her father and brother. Police say that she shattered a television...
One Person Dead, One Arrested, A Third At Large After Burglary And Chase
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. - One suspect is dead, another under arrest after burglaries and a chase around the county. Deputies say they were investigating a burglary report on Majors Drive in the Town of Onondaga a little before midnight when two cars sped off. One ended up crashing into...
