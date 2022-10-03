AUBURN, Alabama — An anticipated trio of true freshmen may be in the early stages of emerging into consistent fixtures for Auburn’s passing game. SEC competition has, so far, been kind to Auburn’s three freshman wide receivers. Camden Brown caught just the Tigers’ fourth passing touchdown of the year against LSU, while Omari Kelly was on the receiving end of a trick play for big yardage. Jay Fair also saw the field in the 21-17 loss to LSU and appeared on the team’s official depth chart for the first time at slot receiver a few days later.

