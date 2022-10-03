Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Wouldn’t Play It for ‘Really Long Time’

Read full article on original website
Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They’re Dating
Lead singer Hayley Williams and Taylor York, one of her two bandmates in the re-emerging pop-rock act, have confirmed they are dating each other. The admission came in a new interview with the band. "Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further," a parenthesized...
Paramore Release New Song ‘This Is Why,’ Announce Their 6th Album
Have officially released their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. The latest Paramore single, "This is Why," has now emerged — just as the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers had promised. A new era has arrived. As revealed alongside the new song on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the track...
We went to Måneskin's tiny surprise London show last night and it was...kinda weird
Fans queueing for hours, phones everywhere and a strangely subdued atmosphere made for an unusual evening
This Singer Writes Original Songs for People Who Are Dying: ‘Comfort in Such a Hard Time’
Knowing the end of life is near can be a heartbreaking, challenging time. One woman is trying to comfort those who are dying by penning them an original song. Songwriter Emily Cavanagh, like many, was devastated by all the death and isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to help, she began calling hospitals to ask if any patients who were dying wanted to have a personal song written for them.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: CMG Takes Over The Show With An Electric Collaborative Performance
Collective Music Group has been one of the south’s most solid labels over the past decade, and for Hip Hop Awards 2022, they reminded everyone why. Off top, EST Gee performed his hit “The Realest” as Young Jeezy moved from rapping in the audience to on-stage for their set. The song is from the Louisville rapper’s 2022 album I Never Felt Nun.
Ari Fletcher On BET+ ‘The Impact Atlanta:’ ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be As Open As I Was’
Fletcher kiki's with Posted On The Corner's DJ Misses and spills some of the tea on the show and how she was a bit nervous to share her life on the camera.
TSHA On 'Capricorn Sun' & Searching For Euphoria
TSHA’s 2020 EP Flowers opens with a song about finding her long lost sister. Aptly titled “Sister,” it sounds like spring, with delicate piano dancing among a clearing of bright electronics and joyful, emotional singing. I nearly cried the first time I heard it — not because I knew anything about its backstory, but because I could feel it in the music anyway.
K!lly !dol Knocks Our Obsession With Fame on Unfiltered, Guitar-Driven ‘WANNABE!’ (PREMIERE)
Welcome to the world of K!lly !dol: introspective, reflective and unflinching. Hailing from New Jersey Warped Tour sets and sweaty Bushwick gigs, where he previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues, K!lly !dol is an emo kid all grown up. His new single, "WANNABE!," punctuates that growth. Premiering exclusively...
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
Megan Thee Stallion gets into Halloween spirit with fun home photo shoot
Megan Thee Stallion must've watched the episode of Friends where Monica puts a turkey on her head and gotten some ideas in the process. To celebrate the beginning of October, the Savage singer posted a series of photos to her account, where she is seen lounging around with a pumpkin on her head.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
Fans poke fun at Yolanda Hadid’s ‘sweater weather’ style: ‘That keeps you warm?’
Fans are finding holes in Yolanda Hadid’s cold-weather wardrobe. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself enjoying “sweater weather” on Wednesday, but commenters were quick to point out that her cutout-covered turtleneck wasn’t likely block the breeze. The Alaïa style — which originally retailed for $1,860, but is currently on sale for $558 — may be wool, but it exposes more skin than it covers, making it better suited to warm days than to crisp fall nights. “That keeps you warm with all those holes?” one person commented. “I’d be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!” another said. A...
‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
Singer Greyson Chance Slams ‘Manipulative, Self-Centered’ Ex-Mentor Ellen DeGeneres
When a then-12-year-old Greyson Chance posted his piano-accompanied cover of Lady Gaga's classic pop hit "Paparazzi" to YouTube in 2010, his life changed forever. What he didn't bargain for, though, was the roller coaster his relationship with mentor Ellen DeGeneres would become. Chance speaks out about his journey with the...
Who Is Ned Fulmer? ‘Try Guys’ Cheating Scandal, Explained
The internet is exploding over rumors of an alleged Try Guys cheating scandal involving Ned Fulmer, otherwise ironically known as Wife Guy, and a Try Guys producer and Food Babies star named Alex Herring. The allegations, which have gone viral and been compared to that of John Mulaney cheating on...
