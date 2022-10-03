ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $20,000 as Enthusiasts Rally Around 'Uptober' Meme

A popular meme on Twitter, hopes that the Fed will slow rate hikes, and historical data points to a potentially bullish month for Bitcoin. Bitcoin was trading above the $20,000 mark on Wednesday morning, after its first surge in what speculators are calling “Uptober.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center

Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stablecoin#Dai#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Messari#Reporte
decrypt.co

Terra's Do Kwon Denies Reports That Authorities Froze $39.6M of His Crypto

"I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them," Terra co-founder Do Kwon wrote on Twitter. TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon denied reports that South Korean prosecutors have frozen another $39.6 million worth of his crypto assets after it was reported by Korean outlet News1. “Once again, I...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High

A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules

“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap

Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
decrypt.co

Solana Co-Founder Says 'Long-Term Fix' to Network Outages Is in the Works

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko knows that Solana’s outages concern its users. But a solution for the network could be on the horizon. “This has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority,” Yakovenko told Decrypt on the most recent episode of the gm podcast. The...
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report

Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds

This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain

The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy