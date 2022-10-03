Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Balcony DAO Co-Founder: There Are Clear Rules, People in Crypto Just Don't Like Them
A common refrain in the blockchain industry is that regulators have not provided "regulatory clarity" or fair regulatory frameworks for digital assets. John Belitsky, a co-founder of real estate DAO Balcony DAO, disagrees. "There are regulations in place" to launch a token, Belitsky told Decrypt at Chainlink's SmartCon event in...
Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $20,000 as Enthusiasts Rally Around 'Uptober' Meme
A popular meme on Twitter, hopes that the Fed will slow rate hikes, and historical data points to a potentially bullish month for Bitcoin. Bitcoin was trading above the $20,000 mark on Wednesday morning, after its first surge in what speculators are calling “Uptober.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
Terra's Do Kwon Denies Reports That Authorities Froze $39.6M of His Crypto
"I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them," Terra co-founder Do Kwon wrote on Twitter. TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon denied reports that South Korean prosecutors have frozen another $39.6 million worth of his crypto assets after it was reported by Korean outlet News1. “Once again, I...
Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High
A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules
“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
FTX Targets Latin America With Visa Debit Card—With Europe and Asia Next
FTX is expanding its offering into more than 40 additional countries, letting users spend their crypto all over the place. FTX is expanding its Visa crypto debit card internationally after launching it in the United States earlier this year. Latin American countries will be a big focus for the initial...
Solana Co-Founder Says 'Long-Term Fix' to Network Outages Is in the Works
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko knows that Solana’s outages concern its users. But a solution for the network could be on the horizon. “This has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority,” Yakovenko told Decrypt on the most recent episode of the gm podcast. The...
Three Arrows’ CryptoPunks and Other 'Starry Night' Ethereum NFTs Set to Be Liquidated
The Starry Night Capital NFT fund is now in the hands of liquidators, which plan to sell off the assets to cover Three Arrows’ obligations. Ethereum NFTs belonging to Three Arrows Capital through its Starry Night Capital fund are now in the possession of liquidator Teneo, the firm said.
Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report
Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
