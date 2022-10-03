Read full article on original website
CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
Fort Mill Welcomes Banks Athletic Park
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The long wait is over in Fort Mill for its newest park. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this Tuesday morning near banks road to officially open the Banks Athletic Park which is right near the Waterside at the Catawba neighborhood. The park...
CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
CN2 Digital Dashboard: Harvest On The Homestead, Barktoberfest, And The Kershaw Tailgate Festival
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Harvest on the Homestead will take place every Saturday in October on the grounds at Historic Brattonsville. The Living history programs at Brattonsville will highlight the harvest season on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. The River’s Edge Animal Hospital is also...
CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
CN2 TODAY – Experience Halloween in Clover for its 1st Food Truck & Treats Event
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thursday, October 6th | 7 PM. Clover’s Food Truck & Treat Monday, October 31st | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. 803-222-9493 or https://secure.rec1.com/SC/clover-sc/catalog.
Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen, Cindy Burns
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway. 15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom...
CN2 Newscast – Fake Calls Threaten Schools, Cleaning Service Gives Back, Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Frustrated parents, school leaders and law enforcement officers regarding fake calls of an active shooter at South Carolina Schools. Fish Window Cleaning is using its service to bring attention to the disease, and have given a free cleaning to the ladies at Pink Ribbon Gal’s.
Winthrop Student-Athlete Headed For Sweden After Receiving Scholarship
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you get the chance to travel out of the country just for winning a scholarship, But that’s exactly the opportunity Winthrop student-athlete Bautista Vivanco has been given after receiving the Future Nobel Laureate Scholarship. The scholarship will take...
SLED Investigating Fake Calls Concerning Active Shooter in Schools Across SC
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats. At this time officials with SLED say the threats are believed to be a hoax, but is encouraging each district to take any and all threats seriously.
Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
Sports: Wednesday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are standing by with a look ahead to the next batch of high school football games. And, we have a look at the latest winners and losers in women’s college soccer. It’s all here in your Wednesday Sports Report.
Early Morning Shooting Leaves Girlfriend with Gunshot Wound to the Leg
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department today arrested Tydreqcuis Dewese 24 of Rock Hill for Attempted Murder of his girlfriend. Police say they responded to Cummings Street around 2:45 am this morning to find a 29 year old victim female with a single gunshot wound to the leg saying that her boyfriend, Dewese, fired several rounds at her resulting in the non-threatening wound.
