ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Welcomes Banks Athletic Park

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The long wait is over in Fort Mill for its newest park. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this Tuesday morning near banks road to officially open the Banks Athletic Park which is right near the Waterside at the Catawba neighborhood. The park...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Government
York County, SC
Society
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
cn2.com

CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Habitat Day#Habitat For Humanity#Charity#The York County Office#Digital Dashboard
cn2.com

Winthrop Student-Athlete Headed For Sweden After Receiving Scholarship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not often you get the chance to travel out of the country just for winning a scholarship, But that’s exactly the opportunity Winthrop student-athlete Bautista Vivanco has been given after receiving the Future Nobel Laureate Scholarship. The scholarship will take...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Sports: Wednesday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – We are standing by with a look ahead to the next batch of high school football games. And, we have a look at the latest winners and losers in women’s college soccer. It’s all here in your Wednesday Sports Report.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cn2.com

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Girlfriend with Gunshot Wound to the Leg

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department today arrested Tydreqcuis Dewese 24 of Rock Hill for Attempted Murder of his girlfriend. Police say they responded to Cummings Street around 2:45 am this morning to find a 29 year old victim female with a single gunshot wound to the leg saying that her boyfriend, Dewese, fired several rounds at her resulting in the non-threatening wound.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy