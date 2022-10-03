Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 matchups that will define Missouri-Florida, and a prediction
Florida welcomes Missouri to Gainesville for Homecoming this Saturday (noon ET, ESPN U) in a matchup of teams searching for their 1st SEC victory. It has been a while since either program tasted a win in the SEC. The Gators have dropped their past 6 SEC games, with their last league win coming in their 2021 Homecoming tilt against Vanderbilt. Missouri has lost its past 3 SEC games, with its last league win coming against the Gators last November. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers have lost 5 of their past 6 games against FBS opponents, while Florida is just 4-6 in its past 10 contests against the Power 5. In other words, this is a game between 2 programs that desperately need a victory.
Checking in on Missouri Tigers recruit, Brett Norfleet
Brett Norfleet, the 6’7 Tight End from St. Charles, MO officially committed to the university of Missouri on 11/2/12021. He attends Francis Howell High school. The 4-star recruit is the 15th rank tight end prospect in the country and ranks 9th amongst all Missouri high school players from the class if 2023. Just below 8th place, Joshua Manning. A fellow Missouri Tiger commit, who we will be attending Mizzou next year and playing wide receiver.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Florida
The Missouri Tigers revealed their uniform combination on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Gators. Mizzou will suit up in these uniforms that it took to Twitter with:. The Tigers come off of a tough 26-22 loss to the formerly No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and will have...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
KSDK
Looking back on the day Albert left, and the forgotten Pujols statue in Westport that endured
ST. LOUIS — Not all sports stories get the happy ending Albert Pujols is currently writing with the Cardinals. For a while, it looked like he'd end his career in Los Angeles, after opting to leave as a free agent following the 2011 season. And while the moods in...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
actionnews5.com
SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?. Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether...
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
chicagostarmedia.com
See who turned out at the final regular season home game of 2022!
See who came out to the see the Cardinals take on the Pirates and to say their final goodbyes to Yadi and Albert! Photos from the St. Louis Photo Party Roamer at the St. Louis Cardinals game on October 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content...
actionnews5.com
Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is headed back to Memphis this winter. The PBR: Bluff City Classic will take place at FedExForum on February 18, 2023. The world’s top bull riders will showcase their skills as the promotion celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tickets go on...
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri
Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TechCrunch
Why a Memphis VC is betting $52M on startups selling to complex orgs
The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm was started in 2020 by Ben Walker, Ryan Clinton and Andrew McMahon — three individuals who each know a thing or two about complicated entities that need better tech solutions from their time working in government orgs. Walker and Clinton met at West Point before being deployed to Iraq together, while McMahon’s background includes time spent with the General Services Administration.
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
