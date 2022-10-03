Florida welcomes Missouri to Gainesville for Homecoming this Saturday (noon ET, ESPN U) in a matchup of teams searching for their 1st SEC victory. It has been a while since either program tasted a win in the SEC. The Gators have dropped their past 6 SEC games, with their last league win coming in their 2021 Homecoming tilt against Vanderbilt. Missouri has lost its past 3 SEC games, with its last league win coming against the Gators last November. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers have lost 5 of their past 6 games against FBS opponents, while Florida is just 4-6 in its past 10 contests against the Power 5. In other words, this is a game between 2 programs that desperately need a victory.

