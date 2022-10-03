ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 matchups that will define Missouri-Florida, and a prediction

Florida welcomes Missouri to Gainesville for Homecoming this Saturday (noon ET, ESPN U) in a matchup of teams searching for their 1st SEC victory. It has been a while since either program tasted a win in the SEC. The Gators have dropped their past 6 SEC games, with their last league win coming in their 2021 Homecoming tilt against Vanderbilt. Missouri has lost its past 3 SEC games, with its last league win coming against the Gators last November. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers have lost 5 of their past 6 games against FBS opponents, while Florida is just 4-6 in its past 10 contests against the Power 5. In other words, this is a game between 2 programs that desperately need a victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
FanSided

Checking in on Missouri Tigers recruit, Brett Norfleet

Brett Norfleet, the 6’7 Tight End from St. Charles, MO officially committed to the university of Missouri on 11/2/12021. He attends Francis Howell High school. The 4-star recruit is the 15th rank tight end prospect in the country and ranks 9th amongst all Missouri high school players from the class if 2023. Just below 8th place, Joshua Manning. A fellow Missouri Tiger commit, who we will be attending Mizzou next year and playing wide receiver.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Florida

The Missouri Tigers revealed their uniform combination on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Florida Gators. Mizzou will suit up in these uniforms that it took to Twitter with:. The Tigers come off of a tough 26-22 loss to the formerly No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and will have...
COLUMBIA, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Football
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Center, MO
City
Memphis, MO
actionnews5.com

SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?. Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Pinkel
chicagostarmedia.com

See who turned out at the final regular season home game of 2022!

See who came out to the see the Cardinals take on the Pirates and to say their final goodbyes to Yadi and Albert! Photos from the St. Louis Photo Party Roamer at the St. Louis Cardinals game on October 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
actionnews5.com

Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is headed back to Memphis this winter. The PBR: Bluff City Classic will take place at FedExForum on February 18, 2023. The world’s top bull riders will showcase their skills as the promotion celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tickets go on...
MEMPHIS, TN
CJ Coombs

The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri

Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TechCrunch

Why a Memphis VC is betting $52M on startups selling to complex orgs

The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm was started in 2020 by Ben Walker, Ryan Clinton and Andrew McMahon — three individuals who each know a thing or two about complicated entities that need better tech solutions from their time working in government orgs. Walker and Clinton met at West Point before being deployed to Iraq together, while McMahon’s background includes time spent with the General Services Administration.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#American Football#The Liberty Bowl#The Post Dispatch#Tigers#The St Louis Cardinals
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
psouthtreaty.com

The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s

In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
VALLEY PARK, MO
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
stlouiscnr.com

Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant

Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
TROY, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com

Former KHS student set to be executed

Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
KIRKWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy