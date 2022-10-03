POWELL – Kelly Spiering, the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee representative for agriculture, said worries about water and the loss of farmland have been big issues people have talked to him about since work began on a new Park County land use plan. He said people are seeing more subdivisions popping up and, now that Northwest Rural Water is not adding any more taps due to the current piping infrastructure limitations, drilling wells. “I have heard of several people having their wells go dry in...

PARK COUNTY, WY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO