Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis questionable for Week 6 vs. South Carolina, per report
Will Levis, star quarterback of Kentucky football and one of the top QB’s in the SEC, is questionable for Saturday’s Week 6 matchup against South Carolina, per report. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio tweeted the news following a day of speculation. According to Jones, the injury is separate from Levis’ finger injury he suffered against Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Rodriguez Jr. shares amusing reaction to getting hit for the first time in 2022 season
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. missed the first 4 games of the 2022 season due to suspension. He was back on the field against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, and although the Wildcats fell 22-19, Rodriguez enjoyed a good day, taking 19 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview
South Carolina vs. Kentucky will take place on Saturday night at Kroger Field, as the Wildcats are trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks will be tested for the first time in 3 weeks. The Gamecocks started the season by losing 2 of...
aseaofblue.com
UK tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament
While football season is still in full swing, it won’t be long before the 2022-23 college hoops season tips off. It’s set to be a season in which the Kentucky Wildcats should do a lot of damage in both regular-season and postseason play, thanks to the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe along with a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans.
Savannah Tribune
Tigers Fall To Kentucky State
Kentucky State’s triple option offense produced 394 yards while their defense held Savannah State to minus 12 yards rushing as the Thorobreds defeated SSU 28-13 in a game played at TA Wright Stadium on October 2. The contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back a day because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
harlanenterprise.net
Still wants to make sure legacy of former UK teammate Collins is not forgotten
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall of...
beckersspine.com
Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Wave 3
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
WKYT 27
Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7, Richmond Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
fox56news.com
Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
WKYT 27
Man claims Lexington store sold him delta-8 instead of CBD causing him to crash into bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now suing a CBD seller after crashing into a Lextran bus back in July. Roy Howard is suing Hemp XR, alleging employees there sold him a delta-8 vape pen without telling him what it was, leading him to crash into a Lextran bus.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington man indicted after student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of nearly hitting a teenager getting off a school bus has been indicted. It happened on September 19 as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off the bus on Louisville Road, north of Frankfort. “He came inside and said, ‘Mom, I think you...
harrodsburgherald.com
Devine’s Remains One Of The Best In Nation
Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been named one of the top corn mazes in the country yet again. The family owned and operated agricultural tourist attraction was one of 20 corn mazes selected from more than 500 across the country by editors at USA Today and a panel of experts. The selections were based on the quality of the maze and the variety of activities on offer. Last year Devine’s was the winner. This year they finished second.
