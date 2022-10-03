ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Will Levis questionable for Week 6 vs. South Carolina, per report

Will Levis, star quarterback of Kentucky football and one of the top QB’s in the SEC, is questionable for Saturday’s Week 6 matchup against South Carolina, per report. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio tweeted the news following a day of speculation. According to Jones, the injury is separate from Levis’ finger injury he suffered against Ole Miss.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina vs. Kentucky: Prediction and preview

South Carolina vs. Kentucky will take place on Saturday night at Kroger Field, as the Wildcats are trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks will be tested for the first time in 3 weeks. The Gamecocks started the season by losing 2 of...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

UK tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament

While football season is still in full swing, it won’t be long before the 2022-23 college hoops season tips off. It’s set to be a season in which the Kentucky Wildcats should do a lot of damage in both regular-season and postseason play, thanks to the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe along with a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans.
LEXINGTON, KY
Savannah Tribune

Tigers Fall To Kentucky State

Kentucky State’s triple option offense produced 394 yards while their defense held Savannah State to minus 12 yards rushing as the Thorobreds defeated SSU 28-13 in a game played at TA Wright Stadium on October 2. The contest was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back a day because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA
beckersspine.com

Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians

Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7, Richmond Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Devine’s Remains One Of The Best In Nation

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been named one of the top corn mazes in the country yet again. The family owned and operated agricultural tourist attraction was one of 20 corn mazes selected from more than 500 across the country by editors at USA Today and a panel of experts. The selections were based on the quality of the maze and the variety of activities on offer. Last year Devine’s was the winner. This year they finished second.
HARRODSBURG, KY

