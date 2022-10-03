While football season is still in full swing, it won’t be long before the 2022-23 college hoops season tips off. It’s set to be a season in which the Kentucky Wildcats should do a lot of damage in both regular-season and postseason play, thanks to the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe along with a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO