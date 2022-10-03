Read full article on original website
Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lingering low clouds and patchy fog will dissipate by afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be chilly today, but dry, milder air moves for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s, with 70s on Native American Day. Next week looks dry overall...
5th annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk set to happen on Native American Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The upcoming annual “Remembering the Children” memorial walk recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian boarding school. “The memorial is intended to be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance,” said Kibbe Brown and Amy Sazue, organizers of the...
Big Ol’ Fish-Brian Ames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 24 inch walleye caught by Brian Ames. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Annual summit works to revitalize the Oceti Sakowin language and culture
The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: 7 hours ago. From floods to fires and hail to blizzards, South Dakota has its fair share of weather...
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids is Thursday and Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the fall weather sets in and colder temperatures approach, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues to find ways to give back to the community. This time, it’s keeping kids warm, with their annual Coats for Kids drive. Every year, the Salvation Army...
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
newscenter1.tv
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
kotatv.com
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
kotatv.com
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
informnny.com
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
legalsportsreport.com
Proxy SD Sports Betting Leads Two To Lose Gaming Licenses
A casino and one of its employees have lost their South Dakota gaming licenses because of illegal SD sports betting. The owner of Mustang Sally‘s in downtown Deadwood admitted to multiple instances of illegal gambling at the South Dakota Commission on Gaming‘s meeting Wednesday. “I’m incredibly sorry for...
Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. The Rapid City Police Department partnered with students in an effort to wipe out graffiti in communities. “It’s beneficial to the community and...
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty
