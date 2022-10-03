ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

BBC

Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn

A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
BBC

Tory chairman criticises Nadine Dorries' call to change course

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry has hit back at suggestions by former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries that the government should change course or face a "wipeout" at the next election. In an interview with the Times, the former culture secretary accused ministers of "lurching to the right". But Mr Berry...
BBC

Tory conference: Businesses 'dismayed' at £3k dinner event

Several businesses have told the BBC they were left disappointed by a Tory conference dinner, amid claims some ministers were late or did not show up. One company attending said some firms were "dismayed" after paying thousands to secure their place at the event on Monday. Labour has written to...
NME

Kwasi Kwarteng’s “we get it” speech compared to ‘Succession’ scene

Kwasi Kwarteng’s “we get it” speech has been compared to a memorable scene from the HBO series Succession. On Monday (October 3), the Chancellor of the Exchequer said in a statement that “we get it and we have listened”, as he announced plans to scrap a controversial tax cut for those earning over £150,000 a year.
BBC

EU Parliament approves common charging cable from 2024

European MPs have voted for a law requiring all new portable devices to use the same type of charging cable. Smartphones and tablets, including the Apple iPhone and iPad, would have to use a USB-C charger from 2024, while laptop manufacturers would have until 2026 to make the change. There...
Reuters

ECB accounts show overwhelming inflation worries

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers appeared increasingly worried at their Sept. 7-8 meeting that high inflation could become entrenched, making aggressive policy tightening necessary even at the cost of weaker growth, the meeting accounts show.
BBC

Battersea Power Station: Councillors refuse to attend opening

Councillors say they will not turn up to the opening of Battersea Power Station after its £9bn redevelopment. The Grade II-listed building in Nine Elms, Wandsworth, boasts thousands of homes as well as shops and bars. It will open to the public on 14 October. Labour councillors say they...
