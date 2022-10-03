Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
KOLO TV Reno
Sniffspot app lets Reno families turn their backyard into a dog park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As prices for necessities remain high, many are looking for those called “side hustles.”. In the Reno-Sparks area, some families are using an app, which helps to do just that. Turning her 2.5 acres of land into a dog park was just the idea Amber...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
Your guide to the 40th annual Great Italian Festival as it returns to downtown Reno
The 40th annual Eldorado Great Italian Festival takes place this weekend, Oct. 8-9, at the Eldorado Resort Casino in downtown Reno. To help you make the most of the event, we're sharing this insider's look on what to eat, sip and do. What, where and when ...
cityoffernley.org
City of Fernley Spooktacular Event
With the 2022 Halloween season is almost upon us, we are excited to announce our Annual Safe Trick or Treating Spooktacular Event! This event is scheduled for Monday, October 31st from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at City Hall, and will feature bounce houses and pumpkin painting free to the public. We...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
KOLO TV Reno
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
KOLO TV Reno
Free meals for kids during Fall Break
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out for kids in the Washoe County School District, but they can still get free meals through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Fall Break Kids Cafe. “It’s really important to get the kids the food they need, so we want to make...
Record-Courier
Hundreds attend Main Street Fall Fest in Gardnerville
After more than eight years, Gardnerville resident Alyssa Ingram brought her family with her to Saturday’s Main Street Fall Fest to make a scarecrow. Ingram said she attended her last scarecrow festival when it was still in Minden Park. The event moved to Heritage Park in 2015 to join the rest of the festivities welcoming autumn.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
Record-Courier
wnc.edu
PHOTO GALLERY: Coffee with a Cop
On the morning of Oct. 5, Coffee with a Cop brought Western Nevada College students, faculty and staff to the Dini Student Center to mingle with University Police Officers, WNC Security Officers and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees enjoyed donuts, coffee, conversation and games as the event helped...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
KOLO TV Reno
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
