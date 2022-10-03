RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.

RENO, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO