Fairfax County, VA

Retired Priest Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse — “Terry Wayne Specht, 69, of Pennsylvania was found not guilty by a jury in Fairfax County of one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, court records show. Investigators claimed the assault took place in 2000, according to an indictment, when Specht was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.” [The Washington Post]
What should the county do about panhandling?

Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in September

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1138 Langley Lane (McLean) — 5 BD/5.5 BA...
County plans to get more HOAs on board with electric vehicle chargers, starting in Reston

Fairfax County is looking to charge up a new electric vehicle charging station program and pilot it in Reston. At last week’s Transportation Committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors discussed a new “Charge Up Fairfax” program, where the county would provide support to homeowners’ associations (HOAs) and multi-family communities to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in common areas.
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County

(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
Planned Herndon water pump will have capacity for 10M gallons a day

A pump station proposed for the Herndon Police Department site will be able to process 10 million gallons of water per day, town staff say. The station is part of a broader retooling of Herndon’s Utility Master Plan, which outlines how the town will bolster its water infrastructure in preparation for development around the downtown and future Metro station.
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
Reston’s Lake Thoreau pool has been demolished for major renovation

The Lake Thoreau pool in Reston has been reduced to a dirt ditch at the corner of Sunrise Valley and Upper Lake drives, paving the way for a full renovation of the facility. On-site work at 2040 Upper Lake Drive began over the summer. The pool has now been completely demolished, including the pool shell and concrete deck, according to the latest update from Reston Association.
