Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Retired Priest Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse — “Terry Wayne Specht, 69, of Pennsylvania was found not guilty by a jury in Fairfax County of one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, court records show. Investigators claimed the assault took place in 2000, according to an indictment, when Specht was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.” [The Washington Post]
restonnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County proposes compelling developers to replace lost affordable housing
Fairfax County is moving forward with an update to its affordable housing policy that could ensure a one-for-one replacement of affordable housing units in areas under redevelopment — signaling a major push to bind development to affordable housing preservation. Open for public feedback until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28,...
Fairfax Times
What should the county do about panhandling?
Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in September
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1138 Langley Lane (McLean) — 5 BD/5.5 BA...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County could introduce speed enforcement cameras with pilot next year
The Fairfax County Police Department could begin using cameras to catch speeders in nine school crossing zones and one highway work zone as soon as early 2023. The proposed photo speed enforcement pilot program was presented to the Board of Supervisors at a public safety committee meeting Tuesday (Oct. 4).
restonnow.com
County plans to get more HOAs on board with electric vehicle chargers, starting in Reston
Fairfax County is looking to charge up a new electric vehicle charging station program and pilot it in Reston. At last week’s Transportation Committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors discussed a new “Charge Up Fairfax” program, where the county would provide support to homeowners’ associations (HOAs) and multi-family communities to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in common areas.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
RELATED PEOPLE
arlnow.com
County seeks feedback on updated concept for Crystal City-DCA bridge
It’s a little less park-like than New York City’s High Line, but Arlington County has come up with a concept for new pedestrian bridge from Crystal City to National Airport. Now, it is asking people to share their feedback. Over the past year, the county, the Virginia Department...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
restonnow.com
Planned Herndon water pump will have capacity for 10M gallons a day
A pump station proposed for the Herndon Police Department site will be able to process 10 million gallons of water per day, town staff say. The station is part of a broader retooling of Herndon’s Utility Master Plan, which outlines how the town will bolster its water infrastructure in preparation for development around the downtown and future Metro station.
fox5dc.com
Parents protest Gov. Youngkin's model policies outside FCPS board meeting
The push to get more parents involved in their kid's education in Virginia inspired at least a hundred Fairfax County parents to protest at a school board meeting. Governor Youngkin's updated model policies for transgender students has been a controversial topic for weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
restonnow.com
Reston’s Lake Thoreau pool has been demolished for major renovation
The Lake Thoreau pool in Reston has been reduced to a dirt ditch at the corner of Sunrise Valley and Upper Lake drives, paving the way for a full renovation of the facility. On-site work at 2040 Upper Lake Drive began over the summer. The pool has now been completely demolished, including the pool shell and concrete deck, according to the latest update from Reston Association.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
DC decriminalized fare-jumping, and you’ll never guess what happened next
“It’s disgusting,” Metro rider Larry Howard told a Washington, D.C., television station about the people he sees getting on Metro buses and trains without paying the fare. “You notice about every day, going to work and coming in.”. Howard is right. You can hardly miss all the...
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
Comments / 0