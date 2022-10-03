Read full article on original website
Bail set at $1.5 million for Milwaukee man wanted by FBI
Bail has been set at $1.5 million cash for Octavio Juarez-Corro, the man wanted by the FBI since 2006 after he allegedly shot 5 people at South Shore Park, killing two of them.
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
Man accused in parade deaths removes shirt, interrupts judge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and National shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 7 near 14th and National. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
Milwaukee Police: Vehicle leading officers on chase plunges off viaduct, killing 3 inside
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say three men died after the vehicle they were in plunged off a viaduct and caught fire as they led officers on a pursuit Thursday evening. During a news conference Thursday night, the city’s police department said officers saw the men take part in what police suspected to be a drug deal near the area of South 22nd Street and West Mineral Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver took off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD: 100+ vehicles towed since new policy went into effect
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department’s new tow policy went into effect May 1, 2022. Over 100 vehicles have been towed as a result of this policy. This policy allows officers to tow vehicles when drivers are cited for an unregistered vehicle and also receive a citation for any of the following violations:
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 men shot in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 4 and early Wednesday, Oct 5. The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Buffum and Center. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say the shooting is the result of an argument and physical altercation. Police are seeking a known gunman.
Man shot, killed in Lake County residence
A man was shot and killed early Thursday during an argument inside a home in north suburban Beach Park. Tino Roane, 37, of Waukegan, was shot about 12:40 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who lives at the residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue.
CBS 58
Teen faces multiple felony charges of taking illegal pictures of girls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a situation where a 17-year-old male took illegal videos and photos of female victims. Police say the suspect was a 17-year-old male student of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at the time who had been capturing the...
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding armed robbery suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. near 39th and Vienna. Police say the first suspect is a male, 19-20 years of age, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, with black and white jogging pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
