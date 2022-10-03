Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
