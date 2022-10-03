ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
The Spun

Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career

Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
