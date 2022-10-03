ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

1 dead after crash in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul said a driver is dead after a crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred between two vehicles just before 10:30 a.m. at Victoria Street and Larpenteur Avenue.

Police said the crash was likely caused by a "medical incident."

The driver has not yet been identified.

