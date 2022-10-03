Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Is Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons Toward Ukraine?
Amid unconfirmed reports that a train operated by Russia's nuclear division was spotted heading toward Ukraine, the White House says that it has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Nuclear weapons experts tell VOA if Russia is moving nuclear weapons toward the Ukrainian border, the United States will know. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Nuclear Question
Ukraine’s success retaking territory raises the question of whether Russia may use a nuclear weapon. Find out how that played out at the Warsaw Security Conference. New EU sanctions include a price cap on Russia oil. And find out how life is coming back to Bucha after Russia’s massacre there.
Voice of America
Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Norway on Thursday said that Russian fishing vessels can call at only three Arctic ports — Kirkenes, Tromsø and Båtsfjord — and that all Russian vessels arriving at these ports will be checked, The Associated Press reported.
Voice of America
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
The Ukrainian city of Bucha was the scene of one of the worst massacres in Russia's war against its neighbor, with hundreds of bodies discovered in mass graves back in April. Now, against many expectations, a robust reconstruction effort is making it possible for children to return to school. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Bucha. Camera - Serhii Smychok.
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Voice of America
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops' retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Russian Attack Hits Residential Buildings in Zaporizhzhia
A Ukrainian official said Thursday Russian shelling struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least two people. Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, posted on Telegram that five other people were trapped in rubble following the attack. Ukraine controls the city, but the Zaporizhzhia region is mostly occupied...
Voice of America
New European Political Community Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting in Prague
Leaders from 44 European countries met Thursday in Prague in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, a new regional group seeking to find strategies to address shared concerns such as energy, the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The group was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel...
Voice of America
Risk of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962, Biden Says
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban...
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
Activists From Belarus, Ukraine, Russia Win Nobel Peace Prize
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to three recipients: Ales Bialiatski, one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s - and two human rights groups - the Center for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian group, and Memorial, a Russian organization. All three...
Voice of America
Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood: The Unexpected Journey of Ukrainian Refugees
Fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two mothers find themselves in an unusual place, Nu Boyana Film Studios, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe’s largest film company, it has participated in the production of over 400 Hollywood films. This moving work, Kyiv-Sofia-Hollywood, follows these two women as they rebuild their lives in a new country and find their way in the film industry. On their journey, they overcome challenges and find success, begging the question of whether they will eventually ever return to their homeland, Ukraine.
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Voice of America
Greece Warns Turkey on Illegal Drilling
ATHENS — Greece is warning it is ready to use all its diplomatic and military might to defend its sovereignty against what it calls hostile plans by its historic foe Turkey. The direct warning follows a controversial energy deal Turkey recently signed with an element of Libya’s divided government. But the tensions that have been building up recently between the two NATO allies is sparking fears of a crisis that could spill out of control and destabilize the military alliance.
Voice of America
OPEC to Cut Oil Production in Boost for Russia, Rebuke to Biden
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other oil producers, announced on Wednesday that they would cut production targets by 2 million barrels a day, an action that could help Moscow pay for its war with Ukraine and hurt U.S. President Joe Biden’s chances to further cut gasoline prices for American motorists.
Voice of America
Ethiopia, Tigray Forces Agree to AU-Mediated Dialogue
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's nearly two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces may finally see peace talks after both sides agreed to an African Union-mediated dialogue in South Africa this weekend. The talks would come after a series of airstrikes in Tigray, including one Tuesday that aid workers say killed more than 50 people when it hit a school sheltering war-displaced people.
Voice of America
Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
