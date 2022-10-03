ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience

By William Melhado, James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
 4 days ago
Eddy Parisi
4d ago

who cares if you have it behind closed doors or in an arena with 80,000 people? Beeto O'Rourke has only one campaign promise and that's to bring back abortion and afraid to admit that he wants to take our gun rights away from us so I don't want to hear what Beto O'Rourke has to say

Janice Collins
4d ago

Lol. I’ve said it before. This man won’t be US Rep, US Senate, Governor or anything that pretty must required an election in Texas.

Apollo Obuszewski
4d ago

I really think Beto‘s afraid to do anything with a live audience because he knows just about every texan hates him

TEXAS STATE
