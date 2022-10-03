Despite Rain, Brooklyn’s Oldest Street Fair, Atlantic Antic, Showcased The Best of Local Biz, Fare and Fun

Read full article on original website
Related
bkmag.com
Sweet Catch, a ‘celebration of Black food,’ opens in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens
Ka-Wana Jefferson may have been born and raised in the Bronx, but she is making her mark here in Brooklyn. In 2016, Jefferson opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights. Then about a week ago she expanded her reach...
bkreader.com
New Restaurant in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens Makes Seafood Dining a ‘Sweet Catch’
Sweet Catch, Brooklyn’s newest Black-owned seafood restaurant, has officially opened their doors, reports Brooklyn Magazine. Owner Ka-Wanna Jefferson first opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights in 2016. And, about a week ago, Jefferson expanded her reach down Nostrand into Little Caribbean, with the grand opening of Sweet Catch, starring a terrific array of “seafood made with soul.”
bkreader.com
Pair Kimchi Waffles With Boozy Bubble Tea at Monarch, Williamsburg’s Newest Brunch Spot
“Everything has a story.” That’s a common phrase for Lawrence Elliott, the co-owner of Williamsburg’s newest brunch spot, Monarch. As he moves around the restaurant at 146 Metropolitan Avenue, he points out lamp fixtures, curtains and menu items, each of which has its own backstory. From the...
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
queenoftheclick.com
Food Pantry on New Utrecht Avenue Today 10/6
We Create Community Food Pantry is open on Thursday, October 6th. Usually it opens at 10:30 am – there is no time on their flyer, so call them 347-409-5414 to check on the time. We Create Community Pantry is at 8501 New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn. Take the D...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Israeli Steakhouse in Brooklyn: Margez Grill House
Margez Grill House opened this past May in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. The restaurant is known for their traditional Israeli grill items – think skewers, salads, chummus and more. Moreover, Margez also offers a steak selection that includes rib eye, skirt steak and lamb chops. Margez Grill House...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gravesend, Brooklyn, an eclectic and affordable community with new condo development
The south-central Brooklyn community of Gravesend, which can claim bragging rights as the only colonial town in America founded by a woman, is a densely populated, diverse neighborhood that’s nonetheless not as well known as some of its neighbors. These days, not many people remember Lady Deborah Moody, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship
In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover
NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
bkreader.com
ATM Thieves Sought for Brazen Brooklyn Business Break-Ins
Detectives are looking for a group of brazen ATM thieves who stole cash machines containing thousands of dollars from stores across Brooklyn and Queens last month. Nothing seemed to deter the crooks, according to police, as they either cut through locks with tools or simply smashed open the glass front door to five different businesses between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15. In one instance, they even stole a dog keeping watch over one bodega in East New York, Brooklyn; police said the pooch was eventually returned to its owner […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Comments / 0