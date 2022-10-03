No doubt that the Covid 19 pandemic changed the way many people live. For one young couple, it meant leaving Manhattan with their toddler in tow and plans to ride out the lockdown in Old Greenwich. A week into their six-month rental, they pivoted. “We looked at each other and were like ‘huh we should probably just move out here’,” says the wife, who was six months pregnant at the time. They fell in love with a Rich Granoff–designed and Greg Silver–built stone-and-clapboard home on two acres in central Greenwich. Besides the proximity to downtown, it had tons of living space both indoors and out with “a large backyard where my kids could run and play soccer,” she adds.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO