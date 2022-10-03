Read full article on original website
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
Margeaux Walter’s solo exhibition opens at Sorokin Gallery
Sorokin Gallery presents the critically acclaimed, Brooklyn-based artist, Margeaux Walter with her solo exhibition “All Natural,” on view from October 6 to November 4. The Gallery will hold two Artist Receptions on: Thursday October 6, 6-9pm and Saturday, October 8, 1-4pm. While Walters exhibits widely in the U.S....
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
heystamford.com
That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!
We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
sheltonherald.com
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
NBC New York
19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List
More than a dozen New York City restaurants earned a coveted Michelin star for the first time in 2022, joining the globally renowned guide with a distinction many chefs can only dream of some day attaining. The star rankings and other distinctions were announced Thursday at a ceremony at Hudson...
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents
At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) Meeting on September 21, Hollister Sturges of the RMA introduced Page Knox, an adjunct professor in the Art History Department of Columbia University and a lecturer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dr. Knox’s presentation was about the recent exhibition of Winslow Homer’s works, “Crosscurrents,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Crosscurrents” closed in July and is now on exhibit at the National Gallery in London. When first conceived, this exhibition was going to focus on Homer’s watercolors. But then the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement happened, and plans changed. “The Gulf Stream” painting, featuring a Black man struggling against the life-threatening forces of nature and society, then became the centerpiece of the exhibition.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
greenwichsentinel.com
Chinese Language School of CT hosts Fall Open House
Chinese Language School of CT will be hosting their annual Fall Open House on Sunday, October 9 at 10:30am, at UCONN-Stamford, 1 University Place in Stamford. Parents are invited to visit the school and meet with teachers, board members and current parents. CLSC, the only accredited Chinese Language School in Fairfield and Westchester Counties offers weekday, weekend, before after school programs, online classes, private tutoring and learning pads for students from 18 months to adults.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a Family Home in Greenwich With Serene Interiors
No doubt that the Covid 19 pandemic changed the way many people live. For one young couple, it meant leaving Manhattan with their toddler in tow and plans to ride out the lockdown in Old Greenwich. A week into their six-month rental, they pivoted. “We looked at each other and were like ‘huh we should probably just move out here’,” says the wife, who was six months pregnant at the time. They fell in love with a Rich Granoff–designed and Greg Silver–built stone-and-clapboard home on two acres in central Greenwich. Besides the proximity to downtown, it had tons of living space both indoors and out with “a large backyard where my kids could run and play soccer,” she adds.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY
CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
