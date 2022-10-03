ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Margeaux Walter’s solo exhibition opens at Sorokin Gallery

Sorokin Gallery presents the critically acclaimed, Brooklyn-based artist, Margeaux Walter with her solo exhibition “All Natural,” on view from October 6 to November 4. The Gallery will hold two Artist Receptions on: Thursday October 6, 6-9pm and Saturday, October 8, 1-4pm. While Walters exhibits widely in the U.S....
BROOKLYN, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
heystamford.com

That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!

We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
#Art Exhibitions#Cob#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#New York City#Fine Arts#The Cos Cob Library#Casas De Cob#Popular Photography#Greenwich Magazine#Fourculture Magazine#Photogrunt#The Rowayton Arts Center#The Greenwich Art Society
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents

At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) Meeting on September 21, Hollister Sturges of the RMA introduced Page Knox, an adjunct professor in the Art History Department of Columbia University and a lecturer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dr. Knox’s presentation was about the recent exhibition of Winslow Homer’s works, “Crosscurrents,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Crosscurrents” closed in July and is now on exhibit at the National Gallery in London. When first conceived, this exhibition was going to focus on Homer’s watercolors. But then the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement happened, and plans changed. “The Gulf Stream” painting, featuring a Black man struggling against the life-threatening forces of nature and society, then became the centerpiece of the exhibition.
GREENWICH, CT
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Chinese Language School of CT hosts Fall Open House

Chinese Language School of CT will be hosting their annual Fall Open House on Sunday, October 9 at 10:30am, at UCONN-Stamford, 1 University Place in Stamford. Parents are invited to visit the school and meet with teachers, board members and current parents. CLSC, the only accredited Chinese Language School in Fairfield and Westchester Counties offers weekday, weekend, before after school programs, online classes, private tutoring and learning pads for students from 18 months to adults.
STAMFORD, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a Family Home in Greenwich With Serene Interiors

No doubt that the Covid 19 pandemic changed the way many people live. For one young couple, it meant leaving Manhattan with their toddler in tow and plans to ride out the lockdown in Old Greenwich. A week into their six-month rental, they pivoted. “We looked at each other and were like ‘huh we should probably just move out here’,” says the wife, who was six months pregnant at the time. They fell in love with a Rich Granoff–designed and Greg Silver–built stone-and-clapboard home on two acres in central Greenwich. Besides the proximity to downtown, it had tons of living space both indoors and out with “a large backyard where my kids could run and play soccer,” she adds.
GREENWICH, CT
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY

CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

