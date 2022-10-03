Austin Riley's high-IQ gamble at third base may have locked up the NL East for the Braves

When the New York Mets look back at their disappointing series in Atlanta this past weekend to try to find answers, it’ll be impossible to overlook one non-play from Austin Riley in Sunday’s game.

For all the uncharacteristic struggles from Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, the Mets still had a strong chance to draw even in the NL East standings and go into the final three games of the season owning the tiebreaker. But really, one decision from the Braves third baseman might have been enough to swing that division race in Atlanta’s favor.

With the Mets up two runs in the third inning with runners on the corners and no outs, a soft grounder down the third-base line looked destined to score another run for the Mets. All they needed was for Riley to make a play on the ball where he would’ve had no chance at throwing out Mark Canha.

Riley — at the literal final moment — decided to let the ball go. It was a gamble that had to be incredibly difficult to make in real time, especially with a play that was so close. But Riley had to know that the Braves’ only hope of success in that situation was a foul ball, so he took the chance.

And it paid off.

The ball narrowly trickled foul. With new life, Charlie Morton was able to get Canha to pop out in the infield and retire the next two batters without allowing a run. The Braves ended up scoring three runs to take the lead in the bottom half of the inning and went on to complete the sweep of the Mets.

The Braves head into the final three games of the season with a two-game lead in the division, and Riley’s smart play understandably deserved plenty of credit.

