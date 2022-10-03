ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Austin Riley's high-IQ gamble at third base may have locked up the NL East for the Braves

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v0ZP_0iKJophj00

When the New York Mets look back at their disappointing series in Atlanta this past weekend to try to find answers, it’ll be impossible to overlook one non-play from Austin Riley in Sunday’s game.

For all the uncharacteristic struggles from Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, the Mets still had a strong chance to draw even in the NL East standings and go into the final three games of the season owning the tiebreaker. But really, one decision from the Braves third baseman might have been enough to swing that division race in Atlanta’s favor.

With the Mets up two runs in the third inning with runners on the corners and no outs, a soft grounder down the third-base line looked destined to score another run for the Mets. All they needed was for Riley to make a play on the ball where he would’ve had no chance at throwing out Mark Canha.

Riley — at the literal final moment — decided to let the ball go. It was a gamble that had to be incredibly difficult to make in real time, especially with a play that was so close. But Riley had to know that the Braves’ only hope of success in that situation was a foul ball, so he took the chance.

And it paid off.

The ball narrowly trickled foul. With new life, Charlie Morton was able to get Canha to pop out in the infield and retire the next two batters without allowing a run. The Braves ended up scoring three runs to take the lead in the bottom half of the inning and went on to complete the sweep of the Mets.

The Braves head into the final three games of the season with a two-game lead in the division, and Riley’s smart play understandably deserved plenty of credit.

This was how Twitter reacted

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
batterypower.com

Braves News: Magic Number Remains at 1, Michael Harris II wins Rookie of the Month, more

There was always the chance Monday could be a bit of a let down. After a spectacular series sweep over the Mets this past weekend, the Braves simply were not at their best on Monday. Jesus Luzardo was spectacular for the Marlins, Bryce Elder ran into a bit of early trouble, and the Braves lost 4-0. Fortunately, the Braves have another chance on Tuesday to officially win their division crown.
MLB
The Associated Press

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown. Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment. “It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Austin Riley
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 4, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (68-92, -92 RD) vs. Braves (100-60, +82 RD) game thread. It’s the final series of the 2022 season for the Fish!. Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy