Resurfacing work on Route Z in Livingston and Carroll County will continue through Friday before contractors switch to a project Between Carrollton and DeWitt. MoDOT Contractor Emery Sapp & Sons is resurfacing Route Z between US 65 in Carroll and Livingston Counties. The project will pause at the end of the day Friday and the contractor will move to US 24 between Carrollton and DeWitt until that resurfacing job is complete. That work is expected to be done around October 17th.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO