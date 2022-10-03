Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
kchi.com
Resurfacing Of Route Z
Resurfacing work on Route Z in Livingston and Carroll County will continue through Friday before contractors switch to a project Between Carrollton and DeWitt. MoDOT Contractor Emery Sapp & Sons is resurfacing Route Z between US 65 in Carroll and Livingston Counties. The project will pause at the end of the day Friday and the contractor will move to US 24 between Carrollton and DeWitt until that resurfacing job is complete. That work is expected to be done around October 17th.
kchi.com
4H Recognition Night
The annual 4H Recognition Night will be this Saturday at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. The evening will start at 6:00 pm and includes the recognition of members for their work throughout the past year, leaders for their time and dedication to the members, and recognition of community members for their support of the 4H programs. Refreshments will be served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Holiday Lighting Bulb Changing
The Holiday decorating season is coming up quickly and you can help prepare for the holiday lights along Washington Street in Chillicothe. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says they are organizing the annual bulb changing for the snowflake lights. Work will take place from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
kchi.com
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty church storage area catches fire
LIBERTY — Christmas may look different at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, after the storage area for the church decorations caught on fire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries have been reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
khqa.com
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Purple Pinkie Donut Day
The Chillicothe Rotary Club is raising funds and awareness in their fight to end Polio. Pam Jarding says the local club’s “End Polio Now” campaign is called Purple Pinkie Donuts. The cost is $25 a dozen. The donut orders are due before October 17th and will be...
kchi.com
Voluntary and Mandatory CWD Testing
With the start of the Firearm Deer Season just over a month away on November 12th, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missouri hunters of the free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD), including at some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors.
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kchi.com
Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash
A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.
kchi.com
Public Meetings For State Historic Sites
Missouri State Parks are seeking input from the public on two locations in Linn County. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
kttn.com
Audio: Grand Marshal announced for Missouri Day Parade on Saturday, October 15th
The announcement of the Missouri Day Parade Grand Marshal occurred when members of the Trenton Rotary Club were guests on KTTN’s Open Line. Scott Sharp is a member of the parade steering committee:. It was recently announced that Trenton R-9 custodian Graham McVay will be retiring at the end...
Comments / 0