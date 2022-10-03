ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, AL

fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
WKRG News 5

Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular Georgia restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika man arrested for murder

An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison

A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
WRBL News 3

Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrest armed robbery suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect from an armed robbery incident on Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m., according to officials. Deputies were dispatched to a local Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road in response to an armed robbery. Officials say they determined a black male, wearing all black, […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Opelika Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Vehicle Break-Ins

Opelika police say they’ve now arrested the man suspect of a string of vehicle break-ins. Police have charged 30-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin with nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property. Police say the break-ins happened over the summer in residential areas...
OPELIKA, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in Piedmont

A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing LaGrange juvenile found

UPDATE 10/5/2022 2:37 p.m.: According to the LaGrange Police Department, Holmes has been located. LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street. Police say Holmes was last wearing a white […]
LAGRANGE, GA

