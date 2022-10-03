Read full article on original website
Related
Former Georgia police officer, bail bondsman arrested on theft charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A former police officer has been charged with theft, after he allegedly stole money from a bonding company he worked for, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The investigation began in October 2019. The release...
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular Georgia restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
WTVM
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
Newnan Times-Herald
Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison
A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Ga. restaurant owner charged with hiding cameras in bathroom
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The co-owner of a popular Georgia restaurant is facing charges related to hiding cameras in his business’ bathroom. Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, is one of the owners of The Animal Farm in Columbus, Ga. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrest armed robbery suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect from an armed robbery incident on Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m., according to officials. Deputies were dispatched to a local Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road in response to an armed robbery. Officials say they determined a black male, wearing all black, […]
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Opelika Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Vehicle Break-Ins
Opelika police say they’ve now arrested the man suspect of a string of vehicle break-ins. Police have charged 30-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin with nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property. Police say the break-ins happened over the summer in residential areas...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vehicle break-ins
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent string of auto break-ins. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation opened on Friday, after several Entering Auto cases were reported on the West side of Troup County. Officials said the thief […]
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
1 child dead, another in serious condition after hit-and-run in west Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A child in Columbus is dead, and another is in ‘serious condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Columbus Police Department. It happened on the 4100 block of Steam Mill Rd. near Southern Pines Drive. The age and names of the children have...
UPDATE: Missing LaGrange juvenile found
UPDATE 10/5/2022 2:37 p.m.: According to the LaGrange Police Department, Holmes has been located. LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street. Police say Holmes was last wearing a white […]
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Comments / 0