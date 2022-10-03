Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Harnett sheriff: Woman who shot man breaking into her home did the right thing
DUNN, N.C. — Tarika McAllister shot an intruder inside her Harnett County home. We’ve been reading your messages. Many people fear coming face-to-face with with a home intruder. Experts say there are ways you can protect yourself - and in this case, the sheriff says McAllister did the...
Death penalty remains on the table for man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in 2020
The man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy in broad daylight could face the death penalty if convicted.
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
After getting up from the fall, deputies said Hardison "ran down a path and was seen throwing a handgun into the Tar River."
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument
GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
Death penalty on the table for suspect in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson County court will decide on Thursday whether a man will face the death penalty in the murder of a 5-year-old child, his neighbor, in August 2020.
Burglar shot while trying to break into woman's home, Harnett County Sheriff's Office says
A woman shot a suspected burglar when he tried to get into her home, Harnett County deputies said.
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
WRAL
Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
State can seek death penalty against suspect in Cannon Hinnant's murder
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek death penalty against the suspect in the murder of a 5-year-old child in August 2020.
Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
WRAL
Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
