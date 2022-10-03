ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NC

FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
City
Middlesex, NC
Middlesex, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Man stabbed at Garner bus stop after heated argument

GARNER, N.C. — A man was stabbed at a bus stop in Garner on Thursday night. Garner police told WRAL News they believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that escalated. The man, in his 60s, was stabbed several times at the bus stop near the Walmart off Fayetteville Road.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

