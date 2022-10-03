ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Seaquarium’s aging orca whale experiencing health problems

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The aging orca whale at the Miami Seaquarium is experiencing ongoing health problems, it was announced Sunday.

The whale, previously named “Lolita,” and now known as “Tokitae,” suffered a respiratory condition early in the year and problems remain, resulting in around-the-clock care, according to the Seaquarium .

Nearly 100 rescue cats and dogs flown from Florida to New Jersey after Ian

According to the aquarium, the animal’s appetite has decreased, but she is not considered in critical condition.

“With guidance from Toki’s vet, as well as the foremost marine mammal experts in the world, extra precautions are being taken,” a Sunday Facebook pos t from the Miami Seaquarium said.

Updates on Tokitae’s condition will be given as the aquarium knows more.

In March, the Associated Press reported the aquarium would be ending shows with the orca, under an agreement with federal regulators.

