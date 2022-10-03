ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Mothers who recognize others' happiness are more responsive to their infants in first months of life

Eyes wide, a baby reaches for a toy. Her caregiver, sensing her interest, brings the toy within her grasp. "Ga!" the baby exclaims, and her caregiver responds, "Yes!" When the baby fusses, her caregiver rubs her back until she calms. The baby smiles, and her caregiver smiles back, in a moment of what psychologist Mary Ainsworth called "mutual delight."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Why Learning From Our Emotions Requires Resisting Talk of Diagnoses

Being open and listening to our emotions presupposes they have something valuable to say to us and about us. And they do. Yet, as suggested by the rash of self-diagnosing, many seem eager to adopt the flat, homogenous language of symptoms and disorders. This abstract language displaces our rich emotion...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Family Caregivers#Caregiving#Home Care#Medical Services#General Health#Gem#Hhs
Today's Transitions

Go With The Flow: Caregiving for someone with dementia might require a little acting.

Karen Stobbe’s dad was diagnosed with dementia more than 25 years ago and since that time, she has dedicated her life and skills as a theater professional into training others. “I went to every workshop, conference, and read every book. I wrote a performance about caregiving, then wrote a book, and then created my first training website. It began to feel like I was slowly crossing a river from theater to health care, putting down another stepping stone as I needed to move forward.”
MUSIC
themomkind.com

How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
KIDS
Quartz

Women in the workplace: Working mothers (week 1 of 4)

Join me for our 4-part series: Women in the workplace. As The Memo works to dig deeper on the topics that will change the workplace, this month we’re discussing women in the workplace in a 4-part series:. Week 1: Changing the workplace for working mothers. Week 2: Menopause’s impact...
RELATIONSHIPS
newsymom.com

How do your Parenting Skills Rate

How do your Parenting Skills Rate? A question most parents ask themselves several times in the children’s lives and seasons. Just about everyone with children will at some point question their parenting skills. It’s only natural, but exactly. how does one determine good parenting?. According to research psychologist...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Disagreements over how to care for aging parents can ruin sibling relationships. These expert tips can prevent damage

Experts say you can avoid strain on your sibling relationships with proper planning and lots of communication. When Robin Weeks visited her mother in Tennessee, she saw moldy food in the fridge and piles of unpaid bills. Weeks decided to move her mother near her home in Virginia in 2013 so she could keep a closer eye on her mom’s well-being. She thought watching her mother’s health deteriorate would be the most traumatic part of the situation. Instead, it was the mounting tension with her brothers that proved to be the most scarring.
VIRGINIA STATE
wonderbaby.org

Managing Difficult Behaviors in Children Who Are Blind and Autistic

Parents of children who are blind and autistic often face unique challenges when it comes to managing behavioral issues. Many traditional behavioral management techniques rely on visual supports, which can be ineffective or even counterproductive for a child who is blind. However, there are several strategies that can be effective with children who are blind and autistic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

