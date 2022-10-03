ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsbooks suffered their first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season in Week 4

By Prince J. Grimes
 4 days ago
For once, NFL bettors had their day against sportsbooks in Week 4. Sunday was the first losing Sunday of the 2022 NFL season for several sportsbooks.

SuperBook at Westgate, Caesars and WynnBet all reported losses, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and that’s even with many books beating the public on the New England Patriots cover against the Green Bay Packers.

At Tipico Sportsbook, 81% of bets on the Patriots-Packers spread were on Green Bay and 86% of the money. That single win apparently wasn’t enough to offset the collective losses though.

“It’s definitely a change from the first three weeks, when the results were pretty solid,” Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook told ESPN.

Among the matchups the public nailed are Dallas’ win and cover over Washington, Arizona’s win and cover over Carolina and Las Vegas’ win and cover over Denver. Purdum also credited several player props for contributing to a poor showing for the books.

