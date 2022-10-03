ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Milwaukee to Host USA Triathlon Nationals in 2023

Milwaukee will host USA Triathlon’s largest national championship event, the USA Triathlon Nationals, August 4–6, 2023 with a new multi-day event format combined several events into one time period. This will be the third straight year for Milwaukee to host USA Triathlon’s marquee national championship. USA Triathlon Nationals...
MILWAUKEE, WI

