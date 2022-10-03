ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

John Elway's Complaint About Arrowhead Stadium's Crowd Noise Fell on Deaf Ears

If there is one thing we know to be a fact, it's that sports would be meaningless without fans. Sure, games would still be fun to play, but sports as we know it wouldn't exist. This website certainly wouldn't. However, not all fans or fanbases are created equal. Certain fanbases pride themselves on their ability to affect the course of a game, especially in college football and the NFL.
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go

Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
Bill Belichick Is Holding The New England Patriots Back

There will be a lot of people in the 617 coming for my head, but I have to say it: Bill Belichick is holding the New England Patriots back. Now, before you blow a gasket, I'm not saying the guy has completely lost it. But he's making some questionable choices and not adapting to the talent he has in front of him.
