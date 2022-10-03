ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, AL

CBS 42

Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman convicted after street racing crash kills woman in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The woman charged with killing another woman while street racing in Birmingham was convicted Wednesday. According to court documents, Carmesia Flannigan was convicted of reckless manslaughter after a crash killed 52-year-old Brandy Ballard on Arkadelphia Road in March of 2021. Ballard was driving to work...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-59 near Springville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in St. Clair County early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 29-year-old Sean D. McKnight, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the 2022 International box truck he was driving crossed the median of the interstate and collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
AL.com

