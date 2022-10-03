City of Troup to celebrate their 150th anniversary
TROUP, Texas ( KETK ) – The city of Troup is celebrating their 150th anniversary on Oct. 8.
In 1872, the railroad came through the city, which used to be spelled as Troupe. There is going to be a parade downtown for their celebration.
