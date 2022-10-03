ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

City of Troup to celebrate their 150th anniversary

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TROUP, Texas ( KETK ) – The city of Troup is celebrating their 150th anniversary on Oct. 8.

In 1872, the railroad came through the city, which used to be spelled as Troupe. There is going to be a parade downtown for their celebration.

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Troup was once a railroad town Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

