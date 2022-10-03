ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NBC Chicago

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
NBC Chicago

$500M Yacht Owned by Russian Billionaire Docks in Hong Kong Amid Sanctions

A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after traveling for over a week from Vladivostok,...
NBC Chicago

U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is the biggest since the Cuban missile crisis, delivering his most blunt assessment yet about the prospect of nuclear war.
NBC Chicago

US, S Korea Start New Drills After North Korea Missile Launches

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its battle group returned to the waters...
WSB Radio

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K....
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

