Biden Says Russia Situation Makes Nuclear ‘Armageddon' Risk Highest Since '62 Crisis
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser...
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
$500M Yacht Owned by Russian Billionaire Docks in Hong Kong Amid Sanctions
A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen. The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after traveling for over a week from Vladivostok,...
Two Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Remote Alaska Island by Small Boat
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for the Alaska Republican senator, said...
U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is the biggest since the Cuban missile crisis, delivering his most blunt assessment yet about the prospect of nuclear war.
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Belarusian Activist Ales Bialiatski and Two Human Rights Groups Win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize
The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six awards given each year since 1901 by a five-person committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament. It is intended to recognize those who have "conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." Bialiatski, 60, helped spark the democracy movement that began in Belarus in the...
BA.5 Cases Continue Decline as Other Omicron Subvariants Increase Across U.S.
The BA.5 omicron subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States for more than three months, is still responsible for 4-in-5 cases of the virus, but its grip is beginning to loosen as two other variants gain steam. According to the latest figures from the...
‘A Disappointment': Saudi Arabia Oil Production Cuts Slaps Down Biden's Outreach
President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July was a humbling...
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
US, S Korea Start New Drills After North Korea Missile Launches
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its battle group returned to the waters...
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
VPN Use Skyrockets in Iran as Citizens Navigate Internet Censorship Under Tehran's Crackdown
Demand for VPN services skyrocketed over 2,100% on Sept. 22 compared with the previous 28 days, according to figures from Top10VPN. Swiss startup Proton said it saw daily signups to its VPN service balloon as much as 5,000% at the peak compared to average levels. Iranians have faced "curfew-style" network...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine
LONDON — (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K....
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
