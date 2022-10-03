Buckwheat is a pseudocereal, the name for seeds from nongrass plants commonly consumed in the same way as grains. (Quinoa is also a pseudocereal.) Buckwheat is the seed of the Fagopyrum esculentum plant, which is related to rhubarb and sorrel. A grain and a seed are similar, but not identical. A grain is the small edible fruit harvested from grassy crops. A seed is an ovule that contains an embryonic plant. Both seeds and grains are highly nutritious and should be eaten in their whole, unprocessed forms.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO