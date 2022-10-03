Read full article on original website
Stand Up for Your Health
You’ve probably heard this official recommendation dozens of times (if not more): For good health, engage in moderate physical activity, like brisk walking, for at least 150 minutes per week. More physical activity lowers high blood pressure, cuts the risk of death from heart disease or stroke, decreases the risk of several cancers, helps prevent and control prediabetes and diabetes, prevents falls, relieves depression and anxiety, and boosts memory and concentration.
7 Surprising Asthma Triggers
If you have asthma, you already know that things like cigarette smoke, animal dander, and dust can trigger a dangerous attack. But there are many other—often unexpected—triggers of asthma flares. Thunderstorms. During a thunderstorm, rain and lightning split pollen grains open and expose the peptides inside. Winds and...
Buckwheat: The Wheat and Gluten-Free Superfood
Buckwheat is a pseudocereal, the name for seeds from nongrass plants commonly consumed in the same way as grains. (Quinoa is also a pseudocereal.) Buckwheat is the seed of the Fagopyrum esculentum plant, which is related to rhubarb and sorrel. A grain and a seed are similar, but not identical. A grain is the small edible fruit harvested from grassy crops. A seed is an ovule that contains an embryonic plant. Both seeds and grains are highly nutritious and should be eaten in their whole, unprocessed forms.
A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow
Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.
