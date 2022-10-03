ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson officials to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – Henderson officials are inviting people to National Night Out on Oct. 4.

This is a time when community members can meet with elected officials and first responders. The event is going to be hosted from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at the Henderson Fair Park.

It is going to be open to all ages, and there will be a live Christian band and free hot dogs and hamburgers.

For more information, visit hendersontx.us

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

