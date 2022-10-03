Read full article on original website
KTVL
Business owner linked to abandoned dogs released hours after arrest
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — A former Grants Pass business owner who is facing 37 charges related to abandoning dogs, horses, and cats, and having an unlawful cannabis grow was released on bail hours after he was arrested by officers with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Larue, the co-owner...
kptv.com
Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after chasing and crashing into a car with three women inside, then hiding in a nearby house, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Southwest Greenwood...
kezi.com
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after leaving on foot, DCSO says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.
KTVL
Negligent owner of Grants Pass dog daycare arrested, charged with 37 crimes
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — The owner of a dog daycare in Grants Pass has been arrested for numerous crimes, including abandoning dogs, cats, horses, sheep and having an unlawful cannabis grow on his property. Court records show that owner of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, Joseph Larue, has been arrested and is...
kptv.com
kqennewsradio.com
KDRV
Grants Pass animal abuse suspect arrested
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Joseph LaRue, the suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals made his first court appearance today. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. LaRue had been on the run since Sept....
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
crimevoice.com
Crescent City Police Pull Over Stolen Vehicle; Driver Arrested
Originally Published By: Crescent City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-22-2022 California Highway Patrol Officers from the Crescent City area stopped a stolen vehicle out of Brookings, Oregon, in the 2900 block of Lesina Road. During the course of the traffic stop they requested the help of CCPD Sgt. Lopez...
KDRV
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
kptv.com
Medford man sentenced to federal prison
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office. Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED EARLY MORNING INCIDENT
Winston Police arrested a man following an alleged incident early Saturday morning. Sergeant Mike Miller said officers responded to a disturbance where 39-year old Jaime Mackey allegedly pulled a firearm on multiple subjects. He was arrested and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another and for menacing. Mackey was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
KTVL
Siskiyou County man fatally struck by pickup while reportedly lying in road
FORT JONES — A man was killed in Siskiyou County during the early hours of Oct. 5 when two men in a pickup accidentally drove over him. California Highway Patrol reported that Michael K. Bailey was lying in or around Mill Creek Road south of Greenhorn Road when Charles T. Burgess and John A. Jackson of Yreka were traveling toward Greenhorn Road around 3:15 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE ON FRIDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:30 p.m.41-year old Victor Haines allegedly bit and shoved two victims in the 800 block of West Lookingglass Road. Haines also reportedly broke the phone of one of the victim’s, preventing her from calling 911.
