‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
President Biden's marijuana pardons have little to no impact on the Tri-State
While President Biden has announced pardons for anyone arrested on federal charges for possession of marijuana, the impact of that move in the Tri-State is minimal.
Warren raises concerns over trade group’s messaging on defense budget increase
Two Trump-era Pentagon officials co-authored a white paper calling for increased Defense spending, possibly violating lobbying rules.
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
Fact check: Video shows Rand Paul talking COVID-19 and Trump, not Nancy Pelosi and treason
A miscaptioned video shows Sen. Rand Paul talking Trump and COVID, not accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of treason
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
