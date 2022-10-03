The forthcoming Toyota Crown family is a strange proposition, and I’m still not sure where it fits in a world where Lexus also exists, but Toyota is going to give it a shot in the States anyway. Leading the charge will be the Crown “Crossover Type” — sort of a replacement for the Avalon, but lifted higher, because that makes any car considerably more marketable nowadays. Here it’ll be known only as the Crown, full stop. Toyota teased it with hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive, but it seems a plug-in hybrid variant may be on the way, too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO