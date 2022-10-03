Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
I've Got $45,000 To Blow On a Two-Door Money-Pit GT Car! What Should I Buy?
Griff is all about that #Jaloplyfe and has a decent chunk of change to blow on something with two doors, solid performance, and highway comfort. Reliability is a bit lower on the list. He is torn between offerings from Germany, Italy, or Britain. What car should he buy?. Here is...
Jalopnik
What Car Got the Worst Facelift?
In the wonderful world of car design, you have generational changes — you know, “all-new” models — and then you have those slight, mid-gen updates, to tide over vehicles that have gotten a bit long in the tooth, a bit dated looking. Some of those facelifts work wonders, as we’ve discussed. Some, regrettably, do quite the opposite. Today we’re discussing those unsuccessful attempts.
Jalopnik
Pour One Out for the Ram 1500 Classic Regular Cab, Short Box, For It Is No More
Nobody seems to like or buy regular cab, short bed pickups anymore, but you could still get them from the Big Three if you wanted to. That’s starting to change, though, as Stellantis looks to be the first to send off the configuration. The regular cab, 6-foot, 4-inch bed Ram 1500 Classic will not return for 2023, per Mopar Insiders.
Jalopnik
Toyota Will Do Up a Plug-In Hybrid Crown Eventually: Report
The forthcoming Toyota Crown family is a strange proposition, and I’m still not sure where it fits in a world where Lexus also exists, but Toyota is going to give it a shot in the States anyway. Leading the charge will be the Crown “Crossover Type” — sort of a replacement for the Avalon, but lifted higher, because that makes any car considerably more marketable nowadays. Here it’ll be known only as the Crown, full stop. Toyota teased it with hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive, but it seems a plug-in hybrid variant may be on the way, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
BMW Says Everyone Wants a Luxury EV
BMW claims Americans love high-dollar EVs, The U.S. is headed back to the cobalt mines, and Stellantis is somehow being buoyed by Dodge and Chrysler. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, October 7, 2022. 1st Gear: Everyone and Their Mother Wants a BMW EV, Apparently. BMW...
Jalopnik
Ford Tripled Its EV Sales Despite a Dip in Total Deliveries
Ford keeps its place as America’s second best-selling EV maker after tripling its sales of electric cars, Porsche is being sued for $300 million over claims it “withheld inventory” from a Florida dealer, and U.S. public transport ridership is getting back on track after the pandemics. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Jalopnik
Mercedes-Benz A- and B-Class Aren't Dead Quite Yet
The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class aren’t dead just yet. We’ve reported the company is most likely killing off its base models, but not before a mid-cycle refresh. Although, refresh may be putting it a bit too strongly for both models. Pretty much the only difference on the outside...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Audi RS5 Competition Adds the Wrong Kind of Imperfection
Everyone loves to complain that modern cars have lost their character. They’re too competent, too isolated, too good. The cars of old were better because they were worse, these people say; automakers should start making cars worse to improve them. But what would it look like if a manufacturer actually listened to that advice? If a company known for tech and luxury decided to bank on character instead?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jalopnik
At $13,500, Is This 1988 Nissan Stanza MPV the Next Radwood Star?
With its 4WD and B-pillar-less mega-door openings, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Stanza has some really cool features. Let’s see what we think it should rightfully cost in cold hard cash. It took five minutes and nine votes before anyone had a positive opinion on yesterday’s $38,500...
Jalopnik
The Prologue EV Is a Return to Simple, Sensible Honda Design
Honda’s first big EV bet here in the States will be the Ultium-based Prologue, an SUV built atop General Motors technology. It’s due to arrive in 2024, but we’re getting an extra early look at it today, as Honda’s just revealed a small collection of exterior and interior photos.
Jalopnik
Volvo’s New EX90 Electric SUV Can Power Your House in a Blackout
Swedish automaker Volvo has been slowly teasing details of its next flagship SUV for a few weeks. Dubbed the EX90, the new all-electric vehicle is set to debut November 9 and will be packed with the latest tech, including the ability to power your house in a blackout. Volvo’s EX90...
Jalopnik
Ford Commemorates the 2016 Le Mans-Winning Ford GT LM With New Ford GT LM Edition Ford GT
Ford has been working on retiring its GT supercar for a while now, with many special editions inspired by historic racing liveries. Now, according to an announcement by Ford, they’re closing down the bar and turning on the lights with this last special edition, dubbed the GT LM. The...
Jalopnik
Ford Raised the F-150 Lightning's Price Once Again
Ford is hiking up the price of the base F-150 Lightning Pro for the second time in two months, Porsche is now Europe’s most valuable carmaker after its IPO, and Honda is planning to drastically cut vehicle output at two plants in Japan this October. All that automotive goodness and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Jalopnik
Class Up Your Act at Cars and Coffee With a Mustang GT-Based Zimmer Golden Spirit
The dream of the Roaring Twenties is alive and well for whoever ends up buying this Zimmer Golden Spirit Coupe listed on Bring A Trailer. Well, either the dream is alive or the nightmare depending on who you ask, because this 2011 Ford Mustang GT turned Zimmer Golden Spirit is either great or awful.
Jalopnik
Alpine Uses Dark Magic, Lots of Carbon Fiber to Make A110 R Somehow Even Lighter
The Alpine A110, a car whose styling one of my coworkers once said “makes them want to die,” keeps getting better. This week we’ve received what could very well be the apex of the A110 line — the A110 R. The “R” does not stand for racing, however, even though that’s something A110 has always done quite well. Alpine will have you know it actually stands for “radical.”
Jalopnik
Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi Is Finally in Production, and Pepsi Gets the First One
Five years after Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi to the world, a few of them will finally be making it into a customer’s hands. Better late than never, I suppose. Musk made the announcement – as is tradition — on Twitter, a place he may or may not own at some point in the future. After years of waiting, PepsiCo will be the first company to receive the electric trucks.
Jalopnik
Tesla Bails on Ultrasonic Sensors for Future Production, Report Says
If there’s one thing that Tesla loves, it’s hyping up the capabilities of its Autopilot driver assistance system. I mean, hot damn, they love talking about how much safer it is than a human driver and how it’s going to lead to robotaxis in the future and a bunch of other nonsense, and that it’s going to do so without the use of lidar.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Gains a Turbocharger
It’s difficult not to be impressed by the sportier offerings manufactured by Toyota, like the GR Corolla or Supra. However, vehicles like the Toyota Highlander are the bread and butter of the automaker’s model range. While the brand’s cars and crossovers are seen as boring, they at least carry a stamp of reliability. So when Toyota introduces the new 2023 Highlander, there’s not a ton of excitement, but improvements under the hood might entice a little more of your interest.
Jalopnik
The Ford Mustang GT4 Will Be The First Seventh-Generation Mustang Ready to Race
Last month, Ford announced a plethora of new or remodeled racing vehicles resembling the seventh-generation Mustang unveiled during the same presentation. While the Blue Oval’s latest pony car will be available to customers in Summer 2023, the racing iterations of the new Mustang are expected to hit tracks around the world in 2024.
Comments / 1