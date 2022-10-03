ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee

We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

-- James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000. -- Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested Oct. 2, 2022...
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24

Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
