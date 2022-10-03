Read full article on original website
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean speaks on Lee's resignation: 'I had to make a decision based on new information I had'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said that she asked for police chief Ryan Lee's resignation on Sept. 23 after a KTVB report was published detailing complaints against Lee within the Boise Police Department, "based on new information" she had that day, along with speaking to the police union.
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean discusses Lee's resignation
McLean said she was in the midst of trying to address management style when the KTVB report was published. Then, the union asked for a meeting.
Mountain Home police chief on paid administrative leave
Other than saying it's an "HR issue," the mayor did not discuss why Scott Conner was placed on leave. Three lieutenants now report directly to the mayor.
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee
We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000. -- Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested Oct. 2, 2022...
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
