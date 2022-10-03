EXCLUSIVE: Bisous Pictures, the romance label from Elizabeth Cantillon and MRC Film, have partnered with Ali Hazelwood to adapt her best-selling novel The Love Hypothesis, published by Berkley. The book has been on The New York Times Best Sellers list for 39 weeks. In the book, an impulsive kiss leads two scientists into a fake relationship, testing their theories about love and each other. “Bisous Pictures is thrilled to be working with Ali to amplify her voice and bring this magical book to the screen,” said Cantillon. Hazelwood’s second novel titled Love on the Brain just published in August and was also an instant New York Times...

