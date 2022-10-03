Read full article on original website
New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975
This week's new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller "Halloween Ends" and a new TV spin-off from the "Supernatural" franchise."
Bisous Pictures Lands Rights To Ali Hazelwood’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’
EXCLUSIVE: Bisous Pictures, the romance label from Elizabeth Cantillon and MRC Film, have partnered with Ali Hazelwood to adapt her best-selling novel The Love Hypothesis, published by Berkley. The book has been on The New York Times Best Sellers list for 39 weeks. In the book, an impulsive kiss leads two scientists into a fake relationship, testing their theories about love and each other. “Bisous Pictures is thrilled to be working with Ali to amplify her voice and bring this magical book to the screen,” said Cantillon. Hazelwood’s second novel titled Love on the Brain just published in August and was also an instant New York Times...
Judy Tenuta, Brash ‘Goddess of Love' Comedian, Dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around...
29 TV Shows To Stream On HBO Max Now That You're Done With "Industry"
The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, The Vow, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
