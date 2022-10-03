Read full article on original website
Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified
Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody in Woodbridge
Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who escaped police custody Tuesday as he was being detained on an outstanding warrant. Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue at 10:13 a.m. about suspected illegal drug use. Isaiah Dimtri Hall, 25, of Monroe Drive in Woodbridge, was being held by apartment security personnel, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Satterwhite announces bid for Gainesville seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors
Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite is running for the Board of County Supervisors. Satterwhite, who announced her campaign Thursday, is running as a Republican in the Gainesville District, the same seat she represented on the School Board from 2012 to 2019. “Our beloved Gainesville District has a...
October is National Crime Prevention Month: Prepare yourself for the unexpected
Many of us may believe that because we live in a relatively safe town or neighborhood, bad things won’t happen. Unfortunately, no one and no place is immune to violence. Because October is National Crime Prevention Month, we spoke with three local experts who can direct us on keeping ourselves and our families safe.
NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP
Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students
Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
Arlington Bar Foundation honors member's philanthropy
The Arlington County Bar Foundation recently honored Sudeep Bose with the Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award, which is presented to a board member who has made extraordinary contributions to the philanthropic mission of the foundation. “During his chairmanship [in 2020-21] and his six years on the board, Bose has excelled in memorializing the...
New historical marker honors Prince William County's 'Courageous Four'
Today, they're known as the Courageous Four. In 1964, Zella Brown, Maxine Coleman, Fannie W. Fitzgerald and Mary Porter were the first African American teachers to integrate Prince William County schools, almost 10 years after the United States Supreme Court ruled that segregated schools were unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education.
Arlington tourism receipts battle back from COVID freefall
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
Spanberger reintroduces herself in 7th District
Editor's note: InsideNoVa planned to write profiles on both candidates on the ballot in the 7th Congressional District. Representatives for Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate, did not follow through on several attempts to schedule interviews between July and late September. Abigail Spanberger is putting a lot...
InFive: Gainesville District candidate, inflation talk and a cold front is coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. 4. Gainesville District candidate. Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite...
Fairfax officials: Upgrading pet-shelter services pays dividends
The Fairfax County Department of Animal Sheltering has seen a nearly 60-percent surge in pet adoptions in the last six months and is ramping up to meet the need with additional programs and a new shelter set to open next year. The agency last year accepted more than 3,000 animals...
Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches
As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
Historical Commission opposes PW Digital Gateway
The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. The commission held a special meeting Monday to discuss the proposal to designate 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers. The...
Letter: Missing Middle won't solve escalating housing prices in Arlington
Editor: The Missing Middle issue now before the Arlington County Board is a solution in search of a problem. This proposal would radically replace existing zoning policies to eliminate, or at least reduce, single-family housing in favor of multi-family units. Proponents claim that housing in Arlington is expensive and beyond...
Arlington Democrats aim to be on same page in explaining Missing Middle to voters
Leaders of the Arlington County Democratic Committee appear concerned enough about the impact the Missing Middle housing debate could have on the Nov. 8 election to give their foot soldiers a tutorial on addressing the matter with the voters. Democratic captains of the county’s 54 voting precincts have been summoned...
Letter: Arlington leaders need to stop incessant spending
Editor: Yes, I agree that Arlington voters do seem to be “masochistic” in terms of loading themselves up with public debt [Our View: Know Ramifications of Bond Passage,” Sept. 29]. Too many people think that the economy will just continue upwards. Few plan for a rainy day,...
Artist reception planned at ARTfactory for David Amoroso exhibit
The ARTfactory in Manassas will host a reception Saturday, Oct. 8, for artist David Amoroso, whose exhibit, “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds),” is on display through Nov. 5. The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, and is free and...
Letter: Time for real independent voices on Arlington County Board
Editor: I usually don’t get much involved in local politics, but when it comes to the Arlington County Board, I will take a strong stand in fighting one-party rule. To maintain the property-tax rate while property values soar means we endure a huge increase in taxes. This is nothing more than greed on the part of the board. And this is very tough for those of us who are retired.
