thecoastlandtimes.com
Team developing updated stormwater plan for Dare, survey closes Friday
This team from Withers-Ravenel from Cary is developing an updated stormwater master plan for unincorporated portions of Dare County. The team held public meetings in Buxton and Manteo last week. Some 750 Dare Countians have responded to an online survey. To participate in the survey, go to darenc.com and click on the news button “Dare County Master Stormwater Plan Update Questionnaire.” The survey closes Oct. 7, 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
publicradioeast.org
NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash
After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
thecoastlandtimes.com
King mack catch in Nags Head
Ray Ottavi, of Shawboro, landed this 43.5-inch-long king mackerel while pin rig fishing with a live bluefish off the end of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Friday, September 2 just before lunchtime. The fish weighed 28.7 pounds. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
outerbanksvoice.com
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore
The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners discuss speed limits, receive department reports
Manteo commissioners are wrestling with speed limits within the incorporated town. Town manager Melissa Dickerson drafted a letter to NCDOT requesting the agency conduct a study and asking for a townwide speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Police Chief Vance Haskett recommended keeping the 20 mile per hour speed...
WITN
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Weese Jarred Roy from Cartwright John E/028535000—Lts 16&17 Sec Z Col Harbour/$670,000/Improved Residential. Beck Richard B from Colington Pointe LLC/018697050—Unit 202A Colington Pointe/$495,000/Condo. Duck. HP Investments 142 LLC from West William Ashley/009988000—Lot 5 Blk B Sec 1 Duck Ridge Shrs/$2,300,000/Improved Residential. Amirshahi Maryann Elizabeth from McPhillip Sarah...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Outer Banks Weekend Plans: Duck Jazz Festival
If you love jazz, this is your weekend. The multi-day Duck Jazz Festival is back after a pandemic hiatus with jazz performances by local, regional and national acts in Duck Town Park. If you’re not so sure you love jazz, this will definitely be the event that gives you an appreciation for this American art form.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Roper woman scores $200,000 win on Hot 5’s scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a big scratch-off ticket win for an eastern North Carolina woman. After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh, 60, of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I...
thecoastlandtimes.com
William C. Schmidt
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Roger Benjamin Shannon
Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, died October 1, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Roger was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Coast...
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Man arrested in connection to fatal White St. shooting in Elizabeth City
38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County
NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory,...
Kitty Hawk police officer on leave after shooting, killing dog
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A police officer in the Outer Banks is on administrative leave after officials said he shot and killed a dog. According to the Town of Kitty Hawk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the officer responded to a 911 call about a loose dog running and being aggressive toward children in the 4000 block of Smith Street.
