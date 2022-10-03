Read full article on original website
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
Dallas Police Department, FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrest four in connection with armed carjackings
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force arrested four young men in connection with a string of armed carjackings in southwest Dallas, the department announced today. This morning, October 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department...
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!
Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Elderly woman’s slaying part of pattern for serial killer suspect Billy Chemirmir, Dallas prosecutors say
DALLAS — Billy Chemirmir pulled into a Walmart parking lot on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, selected a spot with a view of the handicapped spaces and waited for his victim, prosecutors told jurors Monday at his capital murder trial. Dallas County prosecutors are seeking to prove that...
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
